Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 19, 2020 08:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Assam climb to 4,904
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: India has so far recorded 3,66,946 infections, which includes 12,237 deaths.
Coronavirus India News Live Updates: Today is the eighty-seventh day of India's nationwide lockdown, meant to curb the novel coronavirus pandemic.India has so far recorded 3,66,946 cases, which includes 12,237 deaths. Globally, there have been over 84.6 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 4.5 lakh people have died so far.
Top
Coronavirus in India LIVE Updates | Over 2.5 lakh Indians returned to India after launch of Vande Bharat mission, says MEA
Over 2.5 lakh Indians have returned to India from abroad after the government launched the 'Vande Bharat' evacuation mission on May 7, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said about 4.5 lakh people have registered their request with Indian missions abroad for repatriation to India on compelling grounds. (Inputs from PTI)
Read the full story here
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE Updates | COVID-19 death toll in Assam rises to 9, tally climbs to 4,904
One more COVID-19 fatality was reported in Assam on June 18, taking the death toll to nine, while the total tally of cases rose to 4,904 with 209 people, including 25 from an Army camp, testing positive for the viral infection, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The fresh death was reported from Diphu Medical College and Hospital and this is the second COVID-19 fatality in Karbi Anglong district. Of the nine deaths reported so far, four were in the last week and three of them were cancer patients.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE Updates | The Centre on June 18 pitched for a unified strategy for Delhi and its satellite cities to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, while the city government ramped up COVID-19 diagnosis by commencing testing through the rapid antigen method.
With 2,877 fresh instances, the total number of coronavirus cases in Delhi reached 49,979, while the death toll climbed to 1,969. The national capital now has 26,669 active cases. (Input from PTI)
Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic and its socio-economic impact.
In India, over 3.6 lakh cases have been reported and the death toll has crossed 12,000. India is currently the fourth most affected nation in the world. Globally, over 84.6 lakh infections and 4.5 lakh deaths have been reported during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for the latest updates through the day.