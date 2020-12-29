MARKET NEWS

December 29, 2020 / 10:30 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: 6 UK returnees test positive for new coronavirus variant

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India has recorded over 1.02 crore confirmed COVID- 19 cases so far, including 1.47 lakh deaths.

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 280th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded more than 1.02 crore confirmed COVID- 19 cases, including 1.47 lakh deaths. A total of 97.82 lakh patients have recovered or been discharged, as per the latest data from the Union Health Ministry. India's recove
ry rate continues to rise and now stands at 95.83 percent. However, there are 2.77 lakh active cases in the country, which comprise about 2.72 percent of the total caseload. Globally, more than 8 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 17.6 lakh have died so far. Many countries have granted emergency use authorization for COVID-19 vaccines and have started the process of vaccinating healthcare workers and high-risk groups. India's regulator is expected to grant a similar approval soon.
  • December 29, 2020 / 10:25 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates: 397 new cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

    Telangana recorded 397 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to over 2.85 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,535. Actor Ram Charan was among those who tested positive for the virus. He requested people who have been around him in the past couple of days also to get tested. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms & quarantined at home. Hope to heal soon & come out stronger," he tweeted.

    Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 92, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy with 37 and28 respectively, a government bulletin said on Tuesday providing details as of 8 pm on December 28. The total number of recoveries stood at 2,77,931.

    As many as 5,999 patients are under treatment and 42,737 samples were tested on Sunday. Cumulatively, over 67.93 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was over 1.82 lakh, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 percent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level. The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.36 per cent, while it was 95.9 percent in the country.

  • December 29, 2020 / 10:17 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates: Thane district reports 283 fresh COVID-19 cases

    With the addition of 283 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,42,097, an official said on Tuesday. As the virus claimed the lives of three persons, the death toll in the district rose to 5,929, he said, adding that the mortality rate in the district now stands at 2.45 percent.

    A total of 2,32,059 patients have recuperated from the coronavirus infection, taking the rate of recovery to 95.85 percent. Thane district is now left with 4,109 active cases, the official said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 44,167, while the death toll reached 1,182, he said.

    The data on the number of tests conducted in Thane and Palghar districts on Monday and the overall count of samples tested was not provided by authorities. In Maharashtra, 41,218 new tests were conducted for coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of samples tested in the state to 1,25,43,772, as per the state government data.

  • December 29, 2020 / 10:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates: Actor Ram Charan tests positive for COVID-19

    Ram Charan, on Tuesday morning revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. The 35-year-old actor shared a statement on his social media handles, in which he revealed that he is asymptomatic and he is currently quarantined at home. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. No symptoms and quarantined and home. Hope to heal soon and come out stronger." Along with his statement, the actor wrote in his tweet: "Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon."

    https://twitter.com/AlwaysRamCharan/status/1343740753218949121
  • December 29, 2020 / 10:08 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates: 6 UK returnees test positive for new coronavirus variant

    Six UK returnees have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain that spreads at a much faster pace. As per a government statement, a total of 6 UK returnees have been found to be positive with the new UK variant genome. Three 3 samples in NIMHANS of Bengaluru, 2 in CCMB, Hyderabad and 1 in NIV, Pune tested positive for the new variant of coronavirus.

    "All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated Health Care facilities by respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine. Comprehensive contact tracing has been initiated for co-travellers, family contacts and others," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said, adding that genome sequencing on other specimens is going on. The new UK Variant has already been reported by Denmark, Netherlands, Australia, Italy, Sweden, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Canada, Japan, Lebanon and Singapore, so far.

    Read full story here

  • December 29, 2020 / 09:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates: India reports cases of new coronavirus strain, 6 UK returnees test positive for mutant

    Six people who had recently returned from the UK to India have tested positive with the new coronavirus strain that reportedly spreads at a much faster pace and has sent alarm bells ringing across the world.

    A total of 6 samples of 6 UK returnees have been found to be positive with the new UK variant genome. According to a government statement, 3 samples in NIMHANS of Bengaluru, 2 in CCMB, Hyderabad and 1 in NIV, Pune has been detected out of all the samples tested.

    Meanwhile, the government has taken cognizance of the reports of the mutant variant of coronavirus being detected in India and has “put in place a pro-active and preventive strategy to detect and contain the mutant variant”.

  • December 29, 2020 / 09:56 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates: Delhi Airport 'completely ready' for vaccine distribution challenge

    Distributing coronavirus vaccines around the country will pose plenty of logistical headaches given the size of India, its vast population and the number of infections, now at over 1 crore.

    However, the country's busiest airport is "completely ready" to handle coronavirus vaccines, as per Delhi International Airport Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, but there could be issues elsewhere considering more remote areas may not be equipped with sufficient equipment and containers.

    Delhi's Indira Gandhi International airport will be the main handling point and has facilities to store 2.7 million vials of vaccine at 2-to-8 degrees Celsius, as well as cooling chambers that can keep temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius, he added.

  • December 29, 2020 / 09:47 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates: Novavax starts late-stage trial of COVID-19 vaccine in United States

    Novavax Inc has begun a large late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in the United States, the drug developer said on Monday, after delaying the trial twice due to issues in scaling up the manufacturing process.

    It will enroll up to 30,000 volunteers across about 115 sites in the United States and Mexico, with two-thirds of them receiving the shot 21 days apart and the rest getting placebo, the company said.

    Novavax lags behind other drugmakers in the global race for COVID-19 vaccine, with shots from Pfizer and Moderna authorized for emergency use in the United States.

  • December 29, 2020 / 09:35 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates: Sydney on alert after mystery cases but new infections remain low

    Australia’s most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) maintained its downward trend of new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday but authorities asked people to be on “high alert” after cases were detected outside the current virus cluster.

    A cluster detected in Sydney’s northern beachside suburbs in mid-December has now grown to 129 cases and about a quarter of a million residents have been put under lockdown until Jan. 9 as authorities battle to stamp out the virus.

    NSW reported three cases, all linked to the Sydney cluster, in the 24 hours to 8 pm on Monday - its lowest daily rise in coronavirus infections in nearly two weeks.

  • December 29, 2020 / 09:12 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates: South Korea reports record daily death toll from COVID-19

    South Korea on Tuesday reported 40 new coronavirus deaths, a record daily toll, bringing the total death tally to 859, as the country grapples with a third wave of infection centred around nursing homes and a prison in the capital Seoul.

    South Korean officials have vowed to accelerate the launch of a vaccination programme after detecting the virus variant linked to the rapid rise in infections in Britain.

    As of midnight Monday there were 1,046 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 58,725, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. Of the new cases, 1,030 were locally transmitted and more than half were found in Seoul.

  • December 29, 2020 / 08:59 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates: South Africa bans alcohol sales, tightens curfew in new COVID-19 restrictions

    South Africa on Monday tightened COVID-19 restrictions, banning alcohol sales and extending a nationwide curfew, as infections shot through the one million mark owing to a faster-spreading variant of the disease discovered in the country.

    South Africa has recorded the highest number of coronavirus infections on continent, with 1,004,413 cases reported and nearly 27,000 deaths. Daily cases started rising rapidly at the end of November, to between 10,000 and 14,000.

    The new variant, referred to as 501.V2, was discovered by a network of scientists around South Africa who have been tracking the genetics of the virus. It has led to a number of countries, including Britain and Germany, banning flights from the country.

  • December 29, 2020 / 08:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates: COVID-19 hospitalisations continue to rise in France

    Hospitalisations for COVID-19 continued to rise on Monday in France as President Emmanuel Macron and some senior cabinet ministers are to review the health situation on Tuesday amid another surge in cases that has spurred fears of a third lockdown in the country.

    The French Health Ministry reported that the number of people admitted to hospital for COVID-19 rose by 25 on Monday to 24,678 while patients in intensive care - the most important measure of a health system’s ability to deal with the pandemic - went up by 44 to 2,703.

    There were 2,960 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, down from 8,822 on Sunday and from Saturday’s 3,093.

    Case numbers generally dip on Mondays as there are fewer tests conducted on Sundays.

    The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 infections rose by 363 to 63,109, up from 175 on Sunday. The cumulative number of cases in France now totals 2,562,646, the fifth highest in the world.

    The European Union rolled out a massive COVID-19 vaccination drive on Sunday to try to rein in a pandemic that has crippled economies worldwide and claimed more than 1.7 million lives.

  • December 29, 2020 / 08:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE updates: Former HP chief minister Shanta Kumar's wife dies of COVID-19

    Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar's wife, Santosh Shailza, succumbed to COVID-19 in the early hours of Tuesday, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said. Shailza was undergoing treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, in Kangra district of the state.

    In a Facebook post, the minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear the irreparable loss. Santosh Shailza was admitted to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago.

