Coronavirus News | Delhi Government Begins Collecting Data Of Healthcare Workers For COVID Vaccination

A COVID-19 hospital in Delhi (Image: REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

The Delhi government has begun the process of enrolment of healthcare workers of different hospitals, nursing homes and other facilities for COVID-19 vaccination. A link to upload the data has been provided on the website of the Delhi State Health Mission, as per public notice.

Hundreds of healthcare workers (HCWs) at government and private medical facilities in Delhi had contracted the novel coronavirus, and many more are still getting affected by it.

"Delhi government is enrolling healthcare workers for COVID-19 vaccination. Many registered nursing homes and hospitals have already submitted data, along with many smaller unregistered clinics. The Delhi government invites all those remaining healthcare facilities to submit the names of healthcare workers in their institutions, nursing homes, clinics and OPDs,” the notice read.

HCWs include medical and paramedical staff, supporting, security and administrative staff of all allopathic, dental, AYUSH, physiotherapy clinics, diagnostic laboratories, radiology centres and other healthcare settings, the notice said.

According to Union Health Ministry officials, the anti-coronavirus vaccine, once available, would be distributed under a special COVID-19 inoculation programme, using processes, technology and network of the existing Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

The Centre has initiated preparations for introduction of COVID-19 vaccine upon its availability and as part of it, one of the activities is creating a database of healthcare workers who will be prioritised for coronavirus vaccine.

Also, the Centre in a letter to states and union territories has said MBBS and BDS doctors as well as interns, staff nurses, auxiliary nurse midwives and pharmacists would be considered as potential vaccinators, for carrying out the drive, provided that they are actively involved in day-to-day provision of clinical care and have experience in administering injections.