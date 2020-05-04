Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Do’s and don'ts

The nationwide lockdown meant to tackle the novel coronavirus pandemic has been extended till May 17. Here are some frequently asked questions (FAQs) and do's and don'ts:

Q. So, the government has extended the lockdown to May 17, 2020?

A. Yes and No. A lot of activities will be allowed from May 4, 2020, but conditions apply.

Q. Can I find out which zone I stay?

A. Yes. The Union Health Ministry and the state governments maps these out district-wise.

Q. The number of COVID-19 positive cases is doubling rapidly in my area. Am I in a Red Zone district?

A. Yes. Rapid doubling of positive cases will make a district a Red Zone.

Q. There have been no Covid-19 positive cases in my area in the last three weeks. Am in a Green Zone?

A. Yes. Green Zones are districts with either zero confirmed cases till date; or, no confirmed case in the last 21 days.

Q. My area is neither in Green or Red Zones. Am I in an Orange Zone area?

A. Yes: Those districts that are neither defined as Red nor Green are classified as Orange zones.

Q. I am not allowed to get out of my colony? Am in a “Containment Zone”?

A. Yes. The most sensitive areas with high risk of spread of infection and falling within the Red and Orange Zones, are designated as Containment Zones.

Also read: Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Q. Will I be able to withdraw money?

A. Yes. Cashier and teller operations of banks (including ATMs) will stay open.

Q. Can I take out my car?

A. Yes. With at most two persons besides the driver.

Q. Can I take my bike out?

A. Yes. Two-wheelers without pillion rider will be allowed in all zones, except “containment zones” in Red Zones.

Q. Can I book an Ola/Uber?

A. Yes, only in Orange and Green Zones. Taxis and cab aggregators will be permitted with one driver and one passenger only.

Q. Can I travel by metro?

A. No. Travel by metro is prohibited until further notice in all zones.

Q. Can I go for a walk in my neighbourhood?

A. Yes, but not in a group and not between 7 pm to 7 am.

Q. Can I go cycling or for a run?

A. Yes, but not in a group and not between 7 pm to 7 am.

Q. Can kids go out to the park?

A. No. In all zones, persons above 65 years of age, persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below the age of 10 years, shall stay at home.

Q. Can my house help and driver come for work?

A. Yes, but only if your RWA allows, which is empowered to decide on outsiders’ entry.

Q. Am I allowed to visit friends and vice versa?

A. Yes, only if your friends’ RWA allows and vice versa.

Q. Can I walk my dog in my colony?

A. Yes, but not in a group and not between 7 pm to 7 am.

Q. What if I need medicines?

A. Yes. Chemist shops and pharmacies will continue to remain open all zones.

Q. Can standalone restaurants not in malls will open?

A. No. Restarting hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants, are prohibited in all three zones.

Q. Can I go to a coffee shop?

A. No. Coffee shops are restaurants, which are prohibited in all three zones.

Q. Can I order food for delivery?

A. Yes. Take-away and home delivery services of restaurants are allowed.

Q. Can I go out in a group?

A. No. Any congregation of more than five people is strictly prohibited and punishable by law

Q. Will I be able to buy alcohol?

A. Yes. Only in Green Zone and Orange Zone areas, but not more than 5 persons can be present at one time in a liquor shop.

Q. Is domestic air travel allowed?

A. No. Air travel is prohibited till May 17 as of now.

Q. Can I travel by train to another state?

A. No. Inter-state train services (except special trains for carrying migrants) remain suspended till further notice in all zones.

Q. Will I be able to buy petrol?

A. Yes. Petrol pumps, LPG and oil agencies will continue to operate.

Q. Can an AC mechanic/carpenters/plumbers come to my place?

A. Yes. But only if you stay in non-containment area and your RWA allows, which is empowered to decide on outsiders’ entry.

Q. Can move around in cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws?

A. No, if you are in a Red Zone. Yes, if you are in an Orange or Green Zones.

Q. Will I start working from office?

A. Yes, private offices can operate with up to 33 percent strength.

Q. Can I go from Delhi to Gurgaon/Noida/Faridabad/Ghaziabad?

A. No. Movements, except of essential goods, have been sealed from all sides to and from Delhi.

Q. Can guests be invited for marriage ceremonies?

A. Yes, but the number of people should not exceed 50.

Q. Can funeral rituals be carried out?

A. Yes, but funeral related gatherings cannot exceed 20 people.

Q. Will schools/colleges open?

A. No. Schools, colleges and educational institutions including coaching centres will remain shut until further notice in all zones.

Q. Can I get non-essential goods such as clothes home delivered through e-commerce companies?

A. Yes, if you are Green and Orange Zones. No, if you are in Red Zone

Q. Can I visit a salon? I badly need a haircut.

A. Yes. Salons/Barber shops can open in Green and Orange Zones, not in Red Zones.

Q. Will I be fined if I don’t wear a mask?

A. Yes. Wearing of masks have been made compulsory in public places. State governments have been asked to strictly enforce it.

Q. Will I be fined if I spit in a public place?

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Yes. Spitting in public places have been banned. State governments have been asked to strictly enforce it.