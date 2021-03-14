Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days

Coronavirus Live updates | Service of COVID-19 warriors enabled India to move towards unprecedented victory, says Harsh Vardhan
Selfless service and sacrifice made by health professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered forever as it has enabled the country to move towards an "unprecedented victory", Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday. He also said that India''s case recovery rate was the highest while the death rate is the lowest in the world.
"These are our COVID warriors. Their labour, dedication and selfless service for the entire one year in the fight against COVID has enabled the country to move towards an unprecedented victory," the minister said as he inaugurated various facilities at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. Vardhan said family members of health professionals too have played a crucial role during the pandemic.
India recorded the highest number of daily novel coronavirus cases in 83 days on Saturday. The Union Health Ministry reported 24,882 fresh COVID-19 infections, up from 23,285 the day earlier and in keeping with a graph steadily inching upwards. This is the highest daily rise since December 20 when 26,624 new infections were recorded.