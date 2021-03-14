Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days

English
March 14, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 354th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. India on Sunday recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048,according to Union health ministry data. As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on December 20. The death
toll increased to 1,58,607 on Sunday with 161 new fatalities, the highest in 44 days, the data updated at 8 am showed. The country's active caseload increased to 2,10,544 and constitutes1.85 percent of the total infections. The recovery rate dropped to 96.75 percent from 96.82 percent on Saturday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,89,897, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 percent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,67,03,641 samples had been tested up to March 13 with 8,64,368 being tested on Saturday. Globally, more than 11.94 crore people have been infected by the coronavirus and 26.47 lakh have died so far. India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin. The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India has crossed 2.82 crore, according to the Union Health Ministry.
  • March 14, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Service of COVID-19 warriors enabled India to move towards unprecedented victory, says Harsh Vardhan

    Selfless service and sacrifice made by health professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered forever as it has enabled the country to move towards an "unprecedented victory", Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Saturday. He also said that India''s case recovery rate was the highest while the death rate is the lowest in the world.

    "These are our COVID warriors. Their labour, dedication and selfless service for the entire one year in the fight against COVID has enabled the country to move towards an unprecedented victory," the minister said as he inaugurated various facilities at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. Vardhan said family members of health professionals too have played a crucial role during the pandemic.

    India recorded the highest number of daily novel coronavirus cases in 83 days on Saturday. The Union Health Ministry reported 24,882 fresh COVID-19 infections, up from 23,285 the day earlier and in keeping with a graph steadily inching upwards. This is the highest daily rise since December 20 when 26,624 new infections were recorded.

  • March 14, 2021 / 11:41 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Over 39,000 people vaccinated in Delhi on Saturday

    Over 39,000 beneficiaries, including 20,275 senior citizens, received COVID-19 vaccine shots in the national capital on Saturday, according to official data. In the age bracket, 45-59 years, 3,685 beneficiaries received the jabs, a senior official said.  On Wednesday 30,940 people had received shots. The number had fallen to 29,441 on Thursday. On Friday, the count rose again to 30,575, as per the official data shared by the health department.

    On Saturday, 39,853 beneficiaries were given shots, officials said. One case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were recorded, officials said. Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched mid-January, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

  • March 14, 2021 / 11:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Mayawati gets anti-COVID shot, appeals to people not to refuse it

    Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Saturday took an anti-Covid vaccine shot at a private hospital in the state capital. After taking the vaccine, the BSP chief also urged people not to refuse vaccination and asked the government to provide free vaccine to the poor. “Owing to the Covid pandemic, people of the country are facing difficulties. I once again request the Centre and the state government to arrange free vaccines for the poor,” she said in a tweet after her inoculation. She also appealed to people to follow the ant-Covid precautions and do not refuse to be vaccinated by the government, which, she said is currently the best protection available against the fatal disease.

  • March 14, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | 1 new case takes COVID-19 tally of Andamans to 5,030

    The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,030 on Sunday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
    Three more people have recovered from the disease, he said. The archipelago now has four active cases, while 4,964 people have recovered from the disease and 62 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, the official said. The administration has tested over 2.90 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, he added.

  • March 14, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | 1 new case takes Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,436

    Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,436 on Sunday as one more person tested positive for the infection, a health official said. The new patient is a 53-year-old Border Security Force (BSF) personnel who had come from Maharashtra, he said. The state now has 10 active cases, while 4,416 people have recovered from the disease and 10 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

    The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.55 per cent, he said. The state has thus far tested over 2.42 lakh samples for COVID-19. A total of 44,726 people, including 11,962 senior citizens and 1,140 people with comorbidities, have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 10,008 health workers and 76 frontline personnel have received the second dose to date.

  • March 14, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Complete lockdown in Maharashtra's Nagpur from March 15 amid spike in cases

    Amid a spike in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government will impose a lockdown in the Nagpur district from tomorrow (March 15) to 21. Only essential services such as vegetable and fruit shops and milk booths will stay open, according to the order issued by the Nagpur district administration. "Complete lockdown to remain imposed in Nagpur City Police Commissionerate area from March 15 to March 21. Essential services will continue," said Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut.

    On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 15,602 COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths, taking the tally to 22,97,793 and the toll to 52,811. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered hotels and restaurants in the state to ensure strict adherence to Covid protocols in their premises and not force the state to enforce drastic measures like lockdown.

  • March 14, 2021 / 10:40 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | India records 25,320 fresh COVID-19 cases, biggest single-day jump in 84 days

    India on Sunday recorded 25,320 COVID-19 infections, the highest daily rise in 84 days, taking the case tally to 1,13,59,048,according to Union health ministry data. As many as 26,624 new infections were recorded on December 20. The death toll increased to 1,58,607 on Sunday with 161 new fatalities, the highest in 44 days, the data updated at 8 am showed.

    The country's active caseload increased to 2,10,544 and constitutes1.85 percent of the total infections. The recovery rate dropped to 96.75 percent from 96.82 percent on Saturday. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,09,89,897, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.40 percent, the data stated.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,67,03,641 samples had been tested up to March 13 with 8,64,368 being tested on Saturday.

  • March 14, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Italy aims to vaccinate at least 80% of population by end of September

    Italy said on Saturday it aimed to vaccinate at least 80% of its population by the end of September, following criticism about the slow pace of the rollout of a coronavirus vaccination campaign in one of worst-hit nations in Europe. Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, an army general and new special commissioner for coronavirus, released a national plan to administer 500,000 doses a day at full capacity, according to a cabinet office document.

    Italy has registered 101,881 deaths since the outbreak emerged in the country in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. It has reported 3.2 million cases of infection to date. Some 1.95 million Italians, equal to just 3.8% of the eligible population, have been administered two jabs of vaccine so far, sparking public criticism about the slow pace of the rollout and prompting the appointment of Figliuolo.

  • March 14, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

    British Airways's new boss said vaccinated people should be allowed to travel without restriction and non-vaccinated people with a negative COVID-19 test, as he set out his ideas for a travel restart a month before the UK government finalises its plans. Holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest, the government has said, but before that, on April 12, Britain will announce how and when non-essential travel into and out of the country can resume.

    Sean Doyle, appointed BA's chief executive last October, called on Britain to work with other governments to allow vaccines and health apps to open up travel, after a year when minimal flying has left many airlines on life support. "I think people who've been vaccinated should be able to travel without restriction. Those who have not been vaccinated should be able to travel with a negative test result," he said.

  • March 14, 2021 / 10:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Jordan health minister sacked after oxygen outage kills seven COVID-19 patients

    Jordan’s health minister was dismissed on Saturday after seven people died following an oxygen outage in a hospital treating coronavirus patients, and police were deployed to hold back hundreds of angry relatives, state media and witnesses said. The oxygen failure on Saturday hit intensive care, maternity and coronavirus wards in the new Salt government hospital west of the capital Amman.

    Prime Minister Bisher al Khaswaneh said he had fired Health Minister Nathir Obeidat. In a public apology, he said his government bore full responsibility for the incident. “This is a gross mistake that cannot be justified or accepted. I feel ashamed of it and won’t justify it,” Khaswaneh said, adding that he was awaiting the results of a judicial investigation.

    Obeidat said he bore “moral responsibility” for the deaths of the patients, who were being treated for COVID-19 when wards ran out of oxygen for nearly an hour. King Abdullah visited the hospital in a move officials said was intended to defuse tensions. Anger with the authorities has in the past triggered civil unrest in Jordan. “How can a hospital like this see something like this happening?” he said on entering the multi-million-dollar hospital, which went into operation only last August.

  • March 14, 2021 / 10:03 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Over 2.91 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far, 9.74 lakh till Saturday evening

    Over 2.91 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till now with 9,74,090 jabs given on Saturday till the evening, the Union Health Ministry said. According to a provision report, of the 2,91,92,547 doses administered till now, 73,31,498 were given to healthcare and 72,96,474 frontline workers who have taken the first dose, and 42,58,297 healthcare and 10,53,732 frontline workers who have been given the second dose.

    As many as 78,66,241 senior citizens and 13,86,305 aged 45 and above with specific comorbidities have received vaccine doses. "A total of 9,74,090 vaccine doses were given till 7 pm on Saturday, the 57th day of the nationwide COVID19 vaccination. "Of these, 8,05,014 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,69,076 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose of vaccine according to the provisional report. The final report for the day would be completed by late in the night," the ministry said in a statement.

    The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated and vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are above 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions. 

  • March 14, 2021 / 09:51 AM IST

    Coronavirus Live updates | Three people in Norway treated for "unusual symptoms" after AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots

    Three health workers in Norway who had recently received the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are being treated in hospital for bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets, Norwegian health authorities said on Saturday. Norway halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Thursday, following a similar move by Denmark. Iceland later followed suit.

    “We do not know if the cases are linked to the vaccine,” Sigurd Hortemo, a senior doctor at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told a news conference held jointly with the Norwegian Institute of Public Health. All three individuals were under the age of 50. The European medicine regulator, the European Medicines Agency (EMA,) would investigate the three incidents, Hortemo said.

    “They have very unusual symptoms: bleeding, blood clots and a low count of blood platelets,” Steinar Madsen, Medical Director at the Norwegian Medicines Agency told broadcaster NRK. “They are quite sick...We take this very seriously,” he said, adding that authorities had received notification of the cases on Saturday.

