Coronavirus India update: Men account for 70% of COVID-19 deaths, says Health Ministry

The overall COVID-19 fatality rate of people with comorbidities stood at 17.9 percent and for those without it was 1.2 percent, the government said on October 14. Secretary in the Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan said about 70 percent COVID-19 deaths in India have been men and 30 percent women.

About 53 percent of the victims were aged 60 years and above, he said, adding that elderly people and those with comorbidities are at high risk.

"Also, 35 percent deaths were recorded in the age group of 45-60 years, 10 per cent in the age group of 26-44 years and one percent each in the age group of 18-25 years and below 17 years," Bhushan said.

Providing data on the case fatality rate among different age groups, Bhushan said in the age group of 60 years and above, 24.6 percent of the victims had comorbidities while 4.8 percent had no comorbidity.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Track this LIVE blog for the latest updates on novel coronavirus pandemic

In the age group of 45-60 years, 13.9 percent of the victims had comorbidities while 1.5 percent had no comorbidity.

Among the patients aged below 45 years, those with comorbidities accounted for 8.8 percent of the fatalities while 0.2 percent did not have any comorbidity.

He said there has been a decline in the cumulative, weekly and daily COVID-19 positivity rates, which stand at 8.07 percent, 6.24 percent and 5.16 percent, respectively.

"The average daily COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to 6.24 percent between October 7 and October 13 from 8.50 percent between September 9 and September 15," the official said.

Presenting data, Bhushan said there has been a 'significant increase' in testing for COVID-19 and there is a continuous decline in the positivity rate. On average, 11,36,000 tests are being conducted on a daily basis.

In view of the upcoming festivals and winter season, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul urged people to keep following a COVID-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing diligently, saying there is no reason to get lax if stability in the number of coronavirus cases is observed.

He cautioned that fresh COVID-19 cases have increased in many countries with the arrival of winter.

Stating that a second peak is being witnessed in many countries and lockdowns are being imposed, Paul said some people are becoming lenient about following the dos and don'ts. He said the coronavirus is a respiratory virus and these viruses attack more in winter.

(With inputs from PTI)