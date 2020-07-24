Live now
Jul 24, 2020 08:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi records 1,041 new COVID-19 cases; Assam’s tally nears 30,000
Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases have surged past the 12 lakh-mark.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Today is the 123rd day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 12,38,635 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 29,861 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujarat have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Assam. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 63.2 percent. Globally, there have been over 1.53 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.28 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
Coronavirus LIVE updates | US records over 1,100 COVID-19 deaths for third straight day
The United States recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19 for the third day in a row yesterday, according to a Reuters tally, as the outbreak strained hospitals in California, Florida and Texas.
Texas reported at least 174 deaths, Florida 173, California 152 and Arizona 89 deaths. Florida's deaths were a one-day record as were 37 deaths in Tennessee.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Over 44 percent inmates in Guwahati jail test COVID-positive
Over 44 percent of the 984 prisoners in the Guwahati Central Jail, including peasant leader Akhil Gogoi and student activist Sharjeel Imam, have tested positive for COVID-19, a senior official said yesterday.
The Gauhati High Court has ordered the Assam government to provide the best treatment to prisoners who have tested positive for COVID-19 after suo motu cognisance of the rising number of cases inside the jails. (Input from PTI)
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | In Jharkhand, not wearing face mask in public will attract Rs 1 lakh fine
The Jharkhand government yesterday announced that a fine of Rs 1 lakh will be slapped on any person found not wearing a mask in public places. Flouting lockdown guidelines may additionally attract a two-year jail term.
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | National capital records 1,041 new COVID-19 cases; Kejriwal says government providing plasma for free
With Delhi recording 1,041 fresh COVID-19 cases yesterday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government is providing plasma for free for coronavirus patients and people do not need to buy or sell it.
The tally of COVID-19 in the city rose to 1.27 lakh yesterday, while the death toll mounted to 3,745, authorities said.
Coronavirus LIVE updates | WHO chief upbraids Pompeo over 'unacceptable' allegations
The chief of the World Health Organization (WHO) has upbraided US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for “untrue and unacceptable” comments, responding to reported allegations that included the health agency chief having been “bought” by China.
Coronavirus in Mumbai LIVE updates | 65% rapid antigen test results were false negatives: BMC
Two civic laboratories in Maharashtra – the state worst-affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak – have warned that the incidence of false negatives in rapid antigen tests is alarmingly high.
As per the finding of the two laboratories, more than half of the symptomatic COVID-19 patients, who tested negative during the rapid antigen test, were found to be COVID-19 positive later during their RT-PCR test.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | Assam's COVID-19 tally reaches 28,791 with 1,047 new cases
The COVID-19 tally in Assam reached 28,791 yesterday with 1,047 more people testing positive for the disease in 24 hours, and the death toll climbed with 70 with four people succumbing to the disease, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Among the total cases, 8,019 are active while 20,699 have been discharged and three migrated out of the state.
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | Total confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infections in India stands at 12,38,635. This number includes cases related to foreign nationals, reported active cases, patients who have recovered and the COVID-19 death toll in the country.
While 7,82,606 patients have recovered, 29,861 have died. Total reported active cases in the country stand at 4,26,167. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi are the worst-affected.
While restrictions have been eased significantly in China, where the novel coronavirus outbreak as first reported in late 2019, new hotspots are now emerging across the world.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Chile, Peru, Mexico, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia are rising rapidly.
Coronavirus News LIVE Updates | Total confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world stand at 1.53 crore, according to the Reuters tracker. This figure includes COVID-19 patients who have recovered and the overall global death toll which stands at 6.28 lakh.
With over 39.8 lakh reported cases till date, the United States is the worst-affected country in the world. The US is followed by Brazil, India, Russia and South Africa.