Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Delhi records 1,041 new COVID-19 cases; Assam’s tally nears 30,000

Coronavirus LIVE updates | US records over 1,100 COVID-19 deaths for third straight day

The United States recorded more than 1,100 deaths from COVID-19 for the third day in a row yesterday, according to a Reuters tally, as the outbreak strained hospitals in California, Florida and Texas.

Texas reported at least 174 deaths, Florida 173, California 152 and Arizona 89 deaths. Florida's deaths were a one-day record as were 37 deaths in Tennessee.

