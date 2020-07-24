Coronavirus wrap July 24 | IPL to begin from September 19 in UAE; BJP MP tests positive for COVID-19

India has recorded more than 12.8 lakh cases of novel coronavirus and 30,601 deaths, according to the health ministry's latest update. Of these, 4,40,135 are active cases while 8,17,209 have recovered.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

Globally, there have been over 1.53 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 6.28 lakh people have died so far.

>> Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Kirodi Lal Meena tested positive for COVID-19. Meena is undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jaipur.

>> Doctors said there is muted response to plasma donation calls, attributing it to unfounded fears people have about associated health risks, and the tendency to put off donation for any future need of family members, news agency PTI reported.

>> The Delhi High Court asked Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to come out with a clarification that mobile number, government issued identity card, photographs or even a residential proof ought not to be insisted upon for COVID-19 test of a mentally ill homeless persons.

>> Over 90 trainees at Police Training School in Bengaluru tested positive for COVID-19.

>> The Indian Premier League (IPL), which was postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, will start on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the final slated on November 8, IPL Chairman Brijesh Patel told PTI.

>> Scientists redesigned key coronavirus protein in lab, an innovation that may lead to much faster and more stable production of vaccines against COVID-19.

>> The Centre asks all states to avoid large congregation of people, and ensure social distancing and wearing of masks while celebrating the Independence Day amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

>> South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has again announced the closure of schools for a month even as the nation's COVID-19 tally crossed the four-lakh mark.