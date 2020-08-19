Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports record 3,175 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to to 1,22,753

Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | COVID-19 tally in Odisha rises to 64,533 with 2,239 new cases, 9 more deaths reported

At least 2,239 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, pushing the tally in the state to 64,533, a senior health department official told news agency PTI. The death toll in the coastal state climbed to 362, with nine people succumbing to the infection, he said.

Of the 2,239 fresh cases, 1,416 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing, the official said.