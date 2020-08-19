Live now
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates | West Bengal reports record 3,175 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to to 1,22,753
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Total confirmed cases have risen to 27,02,742. India’s COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 73.18 percent.
Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates: Today is the 149th day since India implemented a nationwide lockdown, to help curb the novel coronavirus pandemic. So far, India has recorded 27,02,742 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 51,797 deaths. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reported the highest number of cases. However, infections are rising rapidly in states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Yet, India’s recovery rate continues to rise and now stands at 73.18 percent. 'Unlock 3.0' is underway. Globally, there have been over 2.20 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 7.79 lakh people have died so far. Catch the latest updates here:
2,534 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, 6 deaths
COVID-19 tally in Odisha rises to 64,533
Coronavirus in India LIVE updates | The daily new cases of COVID-19 and deaths due to the disease have shown a declining trend since August 13, the Health Ministry said yesterday but warned against any laxity, underlining that a five-day span was very short in the context of a pandemic.
Addressing a press briefing, Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Rajesh Bhushan said in spite of a sustained level of 7-8 lakh coronavirus tests a day, the positivity rate has come down from 10.03 per cent in the first week of July to 7.72 percent over the last seven days. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Delhi LIVE updates | Facing "adverse financial condition" due to non-operation of metro services amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Metro authorities have decided to reduce perks and allowances of its employees by 50 percent, according to an internal order issued by it yesterday.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has suffered a loss of nearly Rs 1,300 crore since the closure of services on March 22 due to the COVID-19 situation, sources said.
According to an internal order issued to employees by the DMRC, the step has been taken "in view of the extreme adverse financial condition due to non-operation of metro services".
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed officials to adopt a location-specific strategy to curb the spread of the coronavirus
outbreak in Khurda, Cuttack, Sundargarh and Rayagada, as these districts are emerging as COVID-19 hotspots in the state.
About 32 percent of 20,388 active cases in the state are in these four districts, an official told news agency PTI.
During a review meeting, the chief minister also asked officials to increase the number of tests for the infection across the state.
Coronavirus in West Bengal LIVE updates | Bengal reports record 3,175 new COVID-19 cases, 55 more deaths
West Bengal recorded the highest single-day spike of 3,175 new COVID-19 cases yesterday, taking its tally to 1,22,753, as per an official bulletin. The state reported 55 more deaths, following which the toll rose to 2,528, it said.
Total 2,987 people recovered from the disease over the last 24 hours, improving the discharge rate to 75.51 percent. (PTI)
An effectively implemented policy of "TEST,TRACK,TREAT" has ensured that the active cases are less than 1/4th of the total COVID-19 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Coronavirus in Assam LIVE updates | 2,534 new COVID-19 cases in Assam, 6 deaths
Six more coronavirus patients died and there were 2,534 new cases, taking the toll to 203 and tally to over 80,000 in Assam on Tuesday, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The 2,534 new infections took the total to 82,201. A total of 44,416 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 5.7 per cent, the minister said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Jharkhand LIVE updates | Jharkhand reports 1,266 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths
Jharkhand reported 1,266 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, taking its tally to 25,333, as per an official bulletin. Among the new cases were Health Minister Banna Gupta and AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto.
Ten more people died in the state, following which the toll rose to 265, the bulletin issued by the Health Department said. (PTI)
Coronavirus in Odisha LIVE updates | COVID-19 tally in Odisha rises to 64,533 with 2,239 new cases, 9 more deaths reported
At least 2,239 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, pushing the tally in the state to 64,533, a senior health department official told news agency PTI. The death toll in the coastal state climbed to 362, with nine people succumbing to the infection, he said.
Of the 2,239 fresh cases, 1,416 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing, the official said.
