Mumbai reports 1,132 new coronavirus cases, death toll reaches 7,265

The coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 1,31,542 on August 19 with 1,132 new patients being reported, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll due to the pandemic rose to 7,265 with 46 new fatalities, it added.

864 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases in the city to 1,06,057.

The city has recovery rate of 80 percent. The civic body also said that presently there are only 17,917 active patients in Mumbai.

The BMC has conducted over 6.71 lakh coronavirus tests so far.

Average growth rate of COVID-19 cases is now 0.78 percent, while the average doubling rate is 89 days.

The growth rate and doubling rate are calculated on the basis of past seven days' data.