Coronavirus India News Live Updates: New cases surpass 3.30 lakh in India, deaths reach record high too

Coronavirus LIVE Updates | In Charts: How oxygen is made, used in hospitals
As the demand of oxygen shots up due to the COVID-19, a lowdown on how oxygen is made and used in hospitals. See pics here
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | PM Narendra Modi to address to CMs of 10 states shortly
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Sir Ganga Ram Hospital says only two hours of oxygen supply left, 25 patients have died
There is no immediate end to the COVID-19 crisis as hospitals are running low on oxygen supply. In a tragic incident at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, 25 patients have lost their lives due to low oxygen supply and the lives of another 60 are in danger. The hospital has sent an SOS on a low oxygen level and said that oxygen supply tanker is stuck at Rohini. "25 sickest patients have died in last 24 hrs at the hospital. Oxygen will last another 2 hours. Ventilators and Bipap are not working effectively. Need Oxygen to be airlifted urgently. Lives of another 60 sickest patients in peril," said Director-Medical, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.
The situation is no different at another top hospital in the national capital. Both Max Smart Hospital and Max Hospital Saket have an oxygen supply for just one hour. "SOS - Less than an hour's Oxygen supplies at Max Smart Hospital and Max Hospital Saket. Awaiting promised fresh supplies from INOX since 1 am. Over 700 patients admitted, need immediate assistance," Max Healthcare tweeted.
Several private hospitals across the country are struggling to replenish their oxygen supply for coronavirus patients. They have requested their respective state governments to transfer them to other healthcare facilities. While some of the hospitals have been able to make short-term arrangements, there is no immediate end to the crisis in sight.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | IAF airlifts oxygen tankers to speed up supply
Facing a shortage amid a record-breaking surge in coronavirus infections, the government has pressed in Indian Air Force aircraft to airlift oxygen tankers from their place of use to filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of medical oxygen. Two IAF C-17 aircraft airlifted two empty cryogenic oxygen containers and one IL-76 aircraft airlifted one empty container to Panagarh in West Bengal on April 21, news agency ANI reported.
Hospitalised COVID-19 patients who are seriously ill often need oxygen to increase supply in the blood and lungs. There have been several reports of the shortage of medical oxygen in different parts of the country as the second wave of infections overwhelms the healthcare infrastructure in the country. The IAF transport fleet also airlifted medical personnel, critical equipment and medicines for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. “The IAF transport fleet is supporting the fight against Covid-19. Air lift of medical personnel, critical equipment and medicines is underway for COVID Hospitals and facilities across the country,” the IAF tweeted.
The IAF transport fleet is supporting the fight against Covid-19. Air lift of medical personnel, critical equipment and medicines is underway for Covid Hospitals and facilities across the country. pic.twitter.com/eBHv2yicyR
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Ensure uniformity in price of COVID-19 vaccines: Mayawati to Centre
BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday demanded that the Centre formulate a national policy to ensure uniformity in prices of COVID-19 vaccines. The Centre should also ensure supply of oxygen to hospitals, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. 'The price of COVID-19 vaccine is not uniform and different rates have been fixed for the Centre, states and private hospitals.
The Centre should intervene in this matter and formulate a national policy and implement it to bring uniformity in the vaccine prices,' Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi. 'Also, in view of shortage of oxygen in big hospitals of different states and the national capital, the Centre should stop the industrial/commercial use of oxygen and ensure its supply to hospitals. We also demand that special attention is given to supply of emergency medicines,' she added.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | A graphic on COVID-19 update as of today
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Reliance to roll out own vaccination programme for employees, family members
Reliance Industries (RIL) will roll out its own vaccination programme ‘R-Suraksha’ across locations for all employees and their eligible family members above 18 years of age, from May 1. This was announced in a statement to employees on April 23, by RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani. “…as per the new guidelines of the government, we are pleased to announce that Reliance will roll out our own vaccination programme, R-Surakshaa, across locations for all our employees and eligible family members above the age of 18 years, effective May 1, 2021,” the statement read. Prior to this, the company was bearing the cost of vaccination for all eligible employees and their family members under the Centre’s vaccination programme.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Russia offers oxygen, Remdesivir, shipments likely in 15 days, says report
Russia has offered to provide India medical-grade oxygen as well as anti-viral drug Remdesivir and imports are likely to begin in the next 15 days, as the country struggles with a shortage of these products with a record-breaking surge in coronavirus cases, a report has said. “Russia has offered to supply 300,000-400,000 Remdesivir injections per week and the numbers can go up. Also, oxygen supply will start via ship soon,” The Economic Times reported an official as saying.
Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report. “Russia has said it can begin Remdesivir supplies in the next 15 days,” a second official said. India has banned the export of Remdesivir and has waived customs duty on the import of the drug. It is also considering extending the expiry date of the medicine, the report said. For oxygen supply, the government estimates peg daily capacity increase of 1,800 metric tonne (to 7,800 MT) from 6,000 MT a few weeks back—the daily use of medical oxygen has jumped to 4,000 MT.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | This is on you: Rahul Gandhi slams govt over 'oxygen shortage, lack of ICU beds'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the central government over the shortage of oxygen and lack of ICU beds amid rising coronavirus cases. The Congress has been attacking the government over its management of the COVID-19 situation in the country. "Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it's #OxygenShortage & lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths. GOI, this is on you," Gandhi said in a tweet. According to the Health Ministry, India recorded a single-day rise of 3,32,730 COVID-19 infections and 2,263 fatalities, pushing the tally of cases to 1,62,63,695 and death toll to 1,86,920.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine expected to be imported to India by July, says report
Johnson & Johnson's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be imported to India for "fill and finish" by June or July, financial daily Mint reported on Friday, citing ANI. Fill and finish is the final step in the manufacturing process of putting the vaccine into vials or syringes, sealing them and packaging them up for shipping.
India has said it would fast-track emergency approvals for COVID-19 vaccines authorised by Western countries and Japan, paving the way for possible imports of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna shots. This will exempt companies from carrying out local safety trials for their vaccines. India recorded the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus cases for a second day in a row on Friday with 332,730 new cases, while daily deaths from COVID-19 also jumped by a record.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India adds record 3,32,730 cases in single day
With a record single-day rise of 3,32,730 new coronavirus infections, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,62,63,695, while active cases crossed the 24-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday. The death toll increased to 1,86,920 with a record 2,263 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Registering a steady increase, the active cases increased to 24,28,616 comprising 14.93 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 83. 92 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,36, 48,159, while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.15 per cent, the data stated.
Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Remdesivir available in Haryana black market, costs 10 times more
In the Haryana black market, Remdesivir is being sold at prices up to 10 times the rates fixed by the government. The key antiviral drug is being widely used in treating COVID-19 patients and its demand has skyrocketed following a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. In Haryana, the family members of COVID-19 patients getting treated in private hospitals are forced to pay up to 10 times the government-fixed price of the vials of Remdesivir, reported The Tribune.
A woman, whose mother was admitted at a private hospital in Rohtak, told the publication that the drug was not available at the hospital. “However, it is being sold for up to Rs 20,000 per vial at some shops, while the government has fixed its price at Rs 1,800 per vial,” she was quoted as saying. According to the report, the authorities concerned also admit that black marketing of the drug is going on in the state due to its limited supply amid rapidly increasing demand.