Coronavirus India News Live Updates: New cases surpass 3.30 lakh in India, deaths reach record high too

April 23, 2021 / 11:33 AM IST

daily tally. The state reported 67,468 new infections on Thursday. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 33,106 while Delhi reported 24,638 new cases. The virus seems to be spreading faster across the country than in the first wave. There were 317 districts—or 44% of all districts—that reported more than 1,000 new cases in the past seven days. Further, there are 70 districts, across 16 states, where the number of new weekly cases exceeded 5,000 in the past week. A month ago, the number of such districts was just nine, all in Maharashtra. On the death toll front, 2,263 more people succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative fatalities in the country now stand at 1,86,920. There are 27 states where the number of Covid-19 deaths has increased for two weeks running. India's regulator has granted restricted emergency use approval for three vaccines — Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik V. All persons above the age of 45 are eligible to get vaccinated. Globally, more than 14.04 crore people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 30.08 lakh have died so far, as per the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre.

As many as 3,32,730 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 16,263,695, the Union health ministry said on Friday morning. The graph of daily new cases has gone up again, with India clocking in over 3 lakh for the second day in a row. Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to the