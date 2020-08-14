Coronavirus India: After immunity boosting foods, ‘Ayurvastra’ herbal sarees hit the market

Products that come under the immunity portfolio have seen a meteoric rise in demand since the outbreak of the coronavirus. While several novelties have hit the market for the health-conscious including immunity boosting drinks, tablets, and papad (snacks), the latest product is unique; an immunity-boosting saree.

The herbal, “wearable immunity booster” hit the markets in Madhya Pradesh recently and has become quite the rage. According to an India Today report, the sarees have been named ‘Ayurvastra’ and they are being marketed and sold by the Madhya Pradesh Handloom and Handicrafts Corporation.

The sarees are priced Rs 3,000 upwards. They are currently being sold in Bhopal and Indore, but will soon be available across India.

Vinod Malevar, a textile expert from Bhopal who makes these immunity-boosting sarees, claims the fabric is processed using a “centuries-old” method to prevent infection.

It takes around five to six days to make a single saree. The sarees are reportedly treated with spices that are known to be natural immunity boosters, such as cloves, cardamom, cinnamon, black pepper, bay leaf, etc.

The spices are crushed and soaked in water for over 48 hours. They are then placed over a furnace to generate steam, which is used to treat the cloth. The immunity-boosting effect reduces with every wash and lasts for a maximum of five washes.