Coronavirus impact | Mumbai sees quietest Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations since 2003

The first day of Ganpati idol immersion, or visarjan, in Mumbai saw markedly less fanfare compared to other years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Visarjan processions are typically loud and pompous, with almost deafening festive music drowning the regular din. But the 2020 Ganeshotsav was far quieter compared to the noise levels measured last year.

According to a Hindustan Times report, anti-noise campaigners have informed that the noise levels on the first day of the Ganpati celebration were the lowest recorded since 2003.

The highest noise level recorded thus far in 2020 is 100.7 decibels (dB), which is as loud as a motorcycle. As per Mumbai-based NGO Awaaz Foundation, which has been leading anti-noise pollution campaigns in India since 2002, the loud procession in question was reported from a mandap in Worli Dairy.

Sumaira Abdulali, Convener, Awaaz Foundation, said: “Ganesh Chaturthi this year was the quietest ever recorded since 2003. There were no crowds in most places and almost no loudspeakers or other noisy instruments. More artificial immersion spots and policies for online celebrations helped reduce the din.” She believes the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts were the main reasons behind less noisy processions in 2020.

As compared to this, the highest noise level recorded last year was 121.3 dB. It was reported during Anant Chaturdashi celebrations: the last day of Ganeshotsav. The maximum noise pollution recorded during Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai over the past decade was in 2015 when the noise level touched 123.7 dB.

On August 23, the first day of Ganpati idol immersion, the lowest noise level was recorded at the posh Shivaji Park area in Dadar at 53.1 dB.

Notably, the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, lay down 55 decibels (dB) as the maximum noise level that is allowed in residential areas in the daytime and 45 dB as the maximum permissible noise level during night time.