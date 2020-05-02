App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 01:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus impact: FCA India launches online retailing for Jeep

Prospective customers can book and own a Jeep online without having to physically visit a showroom, and will enjoy the convenience of a test drive and sanitised vehicle delivery at their doorstep, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) India on Saturday announced the launch of its online 'touch-free' Jeep retail experience in response to continued movement restrictions and social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prospective customers can book and own a Jeep online without having to physically visit a showroom, and will enjoy the convenience of a test drive and sanitised vehicle delivery at their doorstep, the company said in a statement.

FCA India President and Managing Director Partha Datta said, "Our commitment is to ensure customers can still continue to access Jeep at their fingertips. To ensure health, safety and convenience, we are making the Jeep retail experience as touch-free as possible."

Close

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

related news

The online booking is being dovetailed into a 360-degree digital retail architecture that will deliver easy-to-use experience for customers and prospective customers can book and own a Jeep without leaving the safety of their homes, he added.

Customers need to submit details such as their contact information, geographical location, choice of vehicle variant, colour, powertrain and transmission. After reconfirmation, they can proceed to paying the booking amount via online payment options.

Afterwards, FCA's automated retail architecture will automatically create a unique ID and link the customer's information to its authorized dealer in that city and a sales executive will assist the customer for test drive, booking and final payment, the company added.

"The touch-free retail experience is designed to enhance convenience for customers. Physical distancing has become the new normal and keeping this in mind, our approach is to ensure customers as well as our dealer showroom staff are well protected," Datta said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 2, 2020 01:18 pm

tags #automobile #Business #coronavirus #Fiat Chrysler Automobiles #India #Jeep

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Will US exchange trading floors still be relevant post-coronavirus?

Will US exchange trading floors still be relevant post-coronavirus?

Coronavirus pandemic | Assam allows opening of liquor shops with immediate effect amid lockdown

Coronavirus pandemic | Assam allows opening of liquor shops with immediate effect amid lockdown

UNSC President Estonia calls Security Council's handling of COVID-19 'a shame'

UNSC President Estonia calls Security Council's handling of COVID-19 'a shame'

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.