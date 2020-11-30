Coronavirus Delhi update | Kejriwal govt caps price of RT-PCR tests by private labs at Rs 800

The Delhi government has capped the price of COVID-19 RT-PCR tests done by private labs in the capital at Rs 800 with immediate effect.

"All labs and hospitals will display the revised rates at a prominent place latest within 24 hours of this order," a government release stated.

Earlier on November 30, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal said he had directed that rates of RT-PCR tests in the national capital be reduced. "Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however, this will help those who get their tests done in private labs," he said.

Take a look at the revised rates as per the order:

Samples collected by Government teams and collected from the collection sites by Private sector labs as requisitioned by the Districts/Hospitals - Rs 800

Samples that are collected at the labs/hospitals/collection facilities (including all charges sample collection and testing cost at site) - Rs 800

Samples that are collected through home visits (including charges-visit, sample collection, and testing cost) - Rs 1,200