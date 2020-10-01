Coronavirus state-wise tally October 1: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally inches closer to 7 lakh

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 63.1 lakh, according to the Health Ministry's latest update. Maharashtra remains the most affected state.
With over 13.84 lakh cases, Maharashtra remains the most affected state due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus tally is nearing the 7-lakh mark, Karnataka has crossed the grim 6-lakh milestone, as per Health Ministry's latest update.
India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 63-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.
The total tally stands at 63,12,585, including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 recoveries and 98,678 deaths, as per the data updated on the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7,56,19,781 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, of which 14,23,052 were tested on September 30.
COVID-19 Vaccine
Frequently Asked Questions
A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.
There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.
Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.
These are the five most-affected states due to COVID-19 outbreak (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases):
> Maharashtra: 13,84,446
> Andhra Pradesh: 6,93,484
> Karnataka: 6,01,767
> Tamil Nadu: 5,97,602
> Uttar Pradesh: 3,99,082
Below is the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases in all states and union territories:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|174
|7
|3608
|21
|53
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|58445
|990
|629211
|7075
|5828
|48
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2890
|96
|6890
|147
|16
|4
|Assam
|34496
|1957
|145618
|1616
|697
|17
|5
|Bihar
|12092
|274
|169732
|1707
|904
|10
|6
|Chandigarh
|1963
|97
|9813
|215
|162
|4
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|30927
|298
|81718
|3204
|957
|41
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|109
|11
|2929
|19
|2
|9
|Delhi
|26908
|616
|247446
|3965
|5361
|41
|10
|Goa
|4865
|288
|28125
|344
|428
|9
|11
|Gujarat
|16683
|7
|117099
|1372
|3450
|11
|12
|Haryana
|14340
|464
|112877
|2063
|1382
|26
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3400
|173
|11390
|399
|186
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|17017
|397
|56872
|1355
|1181
|17
|15
|Jharkhand
|11596
|346
|71342
|1444
|713
|13
|16
|Karnataka
|107635
|121
|485268
|8890
|8864
|87
|17
|Kerala
|67140
|5271
|128224
|3536
|742
|23
|18
|Ladakh
|1064
|34
|3147
|40
|58
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|20997
|320
|104734
|2289
|2316
|35
|20
|Maharashtra
|259462
|1327
|1088322
|19163
|36662
|481
|21
|Manipur
|2456
|186
|8460
|421
|67
|2
|22
|Meghalaya
|1615
|139
|3975
|35
|49
|2
|23
|Mizoram
|420
|10
|1597
|21
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1080
|43
|5066
|80
|17
|25
|Odisha
|32577
|790
|185700
|4219
|842
|14
|26
|Puducherry
|4949
|16
|22074
|458
|521
|4
|27
|Punjab
|16814
|10
|93666
|1389
|3406
|47
|28
|Rajasthan
|20581
|205
|113225
|1953
|1486
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|672
|5
|2303
|68
|37
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46263
|18
|541819
|5610
|9520
|67
|31
|Telangana
|29058
|268
|163407
|2474
|1135
|8
|32
|Tripura
|5691
|74
|20092
|400
|283
|6
|33
|Uttarakhand
|9111
|11
|39278
|996
|611
|20
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|50883
|1277
|342415
|5434
|5784
|69
|35
|West Bengal
|26332
|268
|225759
|2954
|4958
|59
|Total#
|940705
|264
|5273201
|85376
|98678
|1181
|*(Including foreign nationals)
|**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
|#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, there have been over 3.37 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10 lakh people have died so far.