Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 10:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally October 1: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally inches closer to 7 lakh

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in India have risen to 63.1 lakh, according to the Health Ministry's latest update. Maharashtra remains the most affected state.

Moneycontrol News

With over 13.84 lakh cases, Maharashtra remains the most affected state due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus tally is nearing the 7-lakh mark, Karnataka has crossed the grim 6-lakh milestone, as per Health Ministry's latest update.

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 63-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total tally stands at 63,12,585, including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 recoveries and 98,678 deaths, as per the data updated on the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7,56,19,781 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, of which 14,23,052 were tested on September 30.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

These are the five most-affected states due to COVID-19 outbreak (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases):

> Maharashtra: 13,84,446

> Andhra Pradesh: 6,93,484

> Karnataka: 6,01,767

> Tamil Nadu: 5,97,602

> Uttar Pradesh: 3,99,082

Track this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on coronavirus pandemic

Below is the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases in all states and union territories:
S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths**
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands174360821 53
2Andhra Pradesh58445990 6292117075 582848 
3Arunachal Pradesh289096 6890147 16
4Assam344961957 1456181616 69717 
5Bihar12092274 1697321707 90410 
6Chandigarh196397 9813215 162
7Chhattisgarh30927298 817183204 95741 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu10911 292919 2
9Delhi26908616 2474463965 536141 
10Goa4865288 28125344 428
11Gujarat166831170991372 345011 
12Haryana14340464 1128772063 138226 
13Himachal Pradesh3400173 11390399 186
14Jammu and Kashmir17017397 568721355 118117 
15Jharkhand11596346 713421444 71313 
16Karnataka107635121 4852688890 886487 
17Kerala671405271 1282243536 74223 
18Ladakh106434 314740 58
19Madhya Pradesh20997320 1047342289 231635 
20Maharashtra2594621327 108832219163 36662481 
21Manipur2456186 8460421 67
22Meghalaya1615139 397535 49
23Mizoram42010 159721 0
24Nagaland108043 506680 17
25Odisha32577790 1857004219 84214 
26Puducherry494916 22074458 521
27Punjab1681410 936661389 340647 
28Rajasthan20581205 1132251953 148615 
29Sikkim672230368 37
30Tamil Nadu4626318 5418195610 952067 
31Telangana29058268 1634072474 1135
32Tripura569174 20092400 283
33Uttarakhand911111 39278996 61120 
34Uttar Pradesh508831277 3424155434 578469 
35West Bengal26332268 2257592954 495859 
Total#940705264 527320185376 986781181 
*(Including foreign nationals)
**(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities)
#State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3.37 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10 lakh people have died so far.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 10:06 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Health #India

