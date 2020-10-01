Coronavirus state-wise tally October 1: Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally inches closer to 7 lakh

With over 13.84 lakh cases, Maharashtra remains the most affected state due to the COVID-19 outbreak. While Andhra Pradesh's coronavirus tally is nearing the 7-lakh mark, Karnataka has crossed the grim 6-lakh milestone, as per Health Ministry's latest update.

India's COVID-19 caseload crossed 63-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The total tally stands at 63,12,585, including 9,40,705 active cases, 52,73,202 recoveries and 98,678 deaths, as per the data updated on the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare website.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 7,56,19,781 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far, of which 14,23,052 were tested on September 30.

These are the five most-affected states due to COVID-19 outbreak (includes recoveries, deaths and active cases):

> Maharashtra: 13,84,446

> Andhra Pradesh: 6,93,484

> Karnataka: 6,01,767

> Tamil Nadu: 5,97,602

> Uttar Pradesh: 3,99,082

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 174 7 3608 21 53 2 Andhra Pradesh 58445 990 629211 7075 5828 48 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2890 96 6890 147 16 4 Assam 34496 1957 145618 1616 697 17 5 Bihar 12092 274 169732 1707 904 10 6 Chandigarh 1963 97 9813 215 162 4 7 Chhattisgarh 30927 298 81718 3204 957 41 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 109 11 2929 19 2 9 Delhi 26908 616 247446 3965 5361 41 10 Goa 4865 288 28125 344 428 9 11 Gujarat 16683 7 117099 1372 3450 11 12 Haryana 14340 464 112877 2063 1382 26 13 Himachal Pradesh 3400 173 11390 399 186 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 17017 397 56872 1355 1181 17 15 Jharkhand 11596 346 71342 1444 713 13 16 Karnataka 107635 121 485268 8890 8864 87 17 Kerala 67140 5271 128224 3536 742 23 18 Ladakh 1064 34 3147 40 58 19 Madhya Pradesh 20997 320 104734 2289 2316 35 20 Maharashtra 259462 1327 1088322 19163 36662 481 21 Manipur 2456 186 8460 421 67 2 22 Meghalaya 1615 139 3975 35 49 2 23 Mizoram 420 10 1597 21 0 24 Nagaland 1080 43 5066 80 17 25 Odisha 32577 790 185700 4219 842 14 26 Puducherry 4949 16 22074 458 521 4 27 Punjab 16814 10 93666 1389 3406 47 28 Rajasthan 20581 205 113225 1953 1486 15 29 Sikkim 672 5 2303 68 37 2 30 Tamil Nadu 46263 18 541819 5610 9520 67 31 Telangana 29058 268 163407 2474 1135 8 32 Tripura 5691 74 20092 400 283 6 33 Uttarakhand 9111 11 39278 996 611 20 34 Uttar Pradesh 50883 1277 342415 5434 5784 69 35 West Bengal 26332 268 225759 2954 4958 59 Total# 940705 264 5273201 85376 98678 1181 *(Including foreign nationals) **(More than 70 percent cases due to comorbidities) #State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, there have been over 3.37 crore confirmed cases of COVID-19. More than 10 lakh people have died so far.