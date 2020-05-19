Coronavirus state-wise tally May 19: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat continue to record highest number of cases

With over 35,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (11,760), Gujarat (11,745), and Delhi (10,054).
India has recorded over 1 lakh confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 3,163 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 58,802 are active cases while 39,173 people have recovered.
The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
On May 18, many states eased restrictions as the fourth phase of the lockdown began, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Centre.
In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said there will be no easing of restrictions in red zones.
Karnataka has prohibited entry of people from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala until May 31.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated
|Deaths**
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|33
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|2474
|1552
|50
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|107
|41
|2
|5
|Bihar
|1391
|494
|9
|6
|Chandigarh
|196
|54
|3
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|93
|59
|0
|8
|Dadar Nagar Haveli
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Delhi
|10054
|4485
|168
|10
|Goa
|38
|7
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|11745
|4804
|694
|12
|Haryana
|928
|598
|14
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|90
|44
|3
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1289
|609
|15
|15
|Jharkhand
|223
|113
|3
|16
|Karnataka
|1246
|530
|37
|17
|Kerala
|630
|497
|4
|18
|Ladakh
|43
|41
|0
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|5236
|2435
|252
|20
|Maharashtra
|35058
|8437
|1249
|21
|Manipur
|7
|2
|0
|22
|Meghalaya
|13
|11
|1
|23
|Mizoram
|1
|1
|0
|24
|Odisha
|876
|220
|4
|25
|Puducherry
|18
|9
|1
|26
|Punjab
|1980
|1547
|37
|27
|Rajasthan
|5507
|3218
|138
|28
|Tamil Nadu
|11760
|4406
|81
|29
|Telangana
|1597
|1000
|35
|30
|Tripura
|167
|85
|0
|31
|Uttarakhand
|93
|52
|1
|32
|Uttar Pradesh
|4605
|2783
|118
|33
|West Bengal
|2825
|1006
|244
|Cases being reassigned to states
|814
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|101139#
|39174
|3163
|*(Including foreign Nationals)
|**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
|#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 48 lakh infections and more than 3.18 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
