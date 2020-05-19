Coronavirus state-wise tally May 19: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat continue to record highest number of cases

India has recorded over 1 lakh confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 3,163 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 58,802 are active cases while 39,173 people have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With over 35,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (11,760), Gujarat (11,745), and Delhi (10,054).

On May 18, many states eased restrictions as the fourth phase of the lockdown began, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Centre.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said there will be no easing of restrictions in red zones.

Karnataka has prohibited entry of people from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala until May 31.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated Deaths** 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 33 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 2474 1552 50 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 107 41 2 5 Bihar 1391 494 9 6 Chandigarh 196 54 3 7 Chhattisgarh 93 59 0 8 Dadar Nagar Haveli 1 0 0 9 Delhi 10054 4485 168 10 Goa 38 7 0 11 Gujarat 11745 4804 694 12 Haryana 928 598 14 13 Himachal Pradesh 90 44 3 14 Jammu and Kashmir 1289 609 15 15 Jharkhand 223 113 3 16 Karnataka 1246 530 37 17 Kerala 630 497 4 18 Ladakh 43 41 0 19 Madhya Pradesh 5236 2435 252 20 Maharashtra 35058 8437 1249 21 Manipur 7 2 0 22 Meghalaya 13 11 1 23 Mizoram 1 1 0 24 Odisha 876 220 4 25 Puducherry 18 9 1 26 Punjab 1980 1547 37 27 Rajasthan 5507 3218 138 28 Tamil Nadu 11760 4406 81 29 Telangana 1597 1000 35 30 Tripura 167 85 0 31 Uttarakhand 93 52 1 32 Uttar Pradesh 4605 2783 118 33 West Bengal 2825 1006 244 Cases being reassigned to states 814 Total number of confirmed cases in India 101139# 39174 3163 *(Including foreign Nationals) **( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities ) #States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation #Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 48 lakh infections and more than 3.18 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

