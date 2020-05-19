App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 19: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat continue to record highest number of cases

With over 35,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (11,760), Gujarat (11,745), and Delhi (10,054).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India has recorded over 1 lakh confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, which includes 3,163 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 58,802 are active cases while 39,173 people have recovered.

The data was updated at 8.00 am on May 19 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

With over 35,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu (11,760), Gujarat (11,745), and Delhi (10,054).

On May 18, many states eased restrictions as the fourth phase of the lockdown began, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Centre.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said there will be no easing of restrictions in red zones.

Karnataka has prohibited entry of people from Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala until May 31.

Screen Shot 2020-05-19 at 8.58.48 AM

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases*Cured/Discharged/MigratedDeaths**
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands33330
2Andhra Pradesh2474155250
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam107412
5Bihar13914949
6Chandigarh196543
7Chhattisgarh93590
8Dadar Nagar Haveli100
9Delhi100544485168
10Goa3870
11Gujarat117454804694
12Haryana92859814
13Himachal Pradesh90443
14Jammu and Kashmir128960915
15Jharkhand2231133
16Karnataka124653037
17Kerala6304974
18Ladakh43410
19Madhya Pradesh52362435252
20Maharashtra3505884371249
21Manipur720
22Meghalaya13111
23Mizoram110
24Odisha8762204
25Puducherry1891
26Punjab1980154737
27Rajasthan55073218138
28Tamil Nadu11760440681
29Telangana1597100035
30Tripura167850
31Uttarakhand93521
32Uttar Pradesh46052783118
33West Bengal28251006244
Cases being reassigned to states814
Total number of confirmed cases in India101139#391743163
*(Including foreign Nationals)
**( more than 70% cases due to comorbidities )
#States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
#Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 48 lakh infections and more than 3.18 lakh deaths have been reported due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Follow our full coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic here.

First Published on May 19, 2020 09:10 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

