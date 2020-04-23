Coronavirus state-wise tally April 23: Maharashtra, Gujarat continue to record highest number of cases

India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 21,393, including 681 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 16,454 are active cases while 4,257 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

With 5,652 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (2,407) and Delhi (2,248).

Assam said it would allow conditional inter-district movement of people stranded in different parts of the state from April 25 for three days.

Assam has not reported any new COVID-19 case for the seventh consecutive day, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on April 22.

President Ram Nath Kovind on April 23 approved promulgation of The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which provides stricter punishments for attacks against healthcare workers.

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 18 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 813 120 24 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 35 19 1 5 Bihar 143 46 2 6 Chandigarh 27 14 0 7 Chhattisgarh 36 26 0 8 Delhi 2248 724 48 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 2407 179 103 11 Haryana 262 140 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 18 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 407 92 5 14 Jharkhand 49 8 3 15 Karnataka 427 131 17 16 Kerala 438 323 3 17 Ladakh 18 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 1592 148 80 19 Maharashtra 5652 789 269 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 83 32 1 24 Puducherry 7 3 0 25 Punjab 251 49 16 26 Rajasthan 1890 230 27 27 Tamil Nadu 1629 662 18 28 Telengana 945 194 23 29 Tripura 2 1 0 30 Uttarakhand 46 23 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1449 173 21 32 West Bengal 456 79 15 Total number of confirmed cases in India 21393* 4258 681 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 2.6 million confirmed cases and more than 183,000 deaths have been reported so far during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.