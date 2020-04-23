Coronavirus state-wise tally April 23: Maharashtra, Gujarat continue to record highest number of cases

With 5,652 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (2,407) and Delhi (2,248).
India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 21,393, including 681 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.
Of these, 16,454 are active cases while 4,257 have been cured or discharged.
The data was updated at 8 am on April 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.
Assam said it would allow conditional inter-district movement of people stranded in different parts of the state from April 25 for three days.
Assam has not reported any new COVID-19 case for the seventh consecutive day, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on April 22.
President Ram Nath Kovind on April 23 approved promulgation of The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which provides stricter punishments for attacks against healthcare workers.
Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/ Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|18
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|813
|120
|24
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|35
|19
|1
|5
|Bihar
|143
|46
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|27
|14
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|36
|26
|0
|8
|Delhi
|2248
|724
|48
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|2407
|179
|103
|11
|Haryana
|262
|140
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|18
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|407
|92
|5
|14
|Jharkhand
|49
|8
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|427
|131
|17
|16
|Kerala
|438
|323
|3
|17
|Ladakh
|18
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|1592
|148
|80
|19
|Maharashtra
|5652
|789
|269
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|83
|32
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|251
|49
|16
|26
|Rajasthan
|1890
|230
|27
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1629
|662
|18
|28
|Telengana
|945
|194
|23
|29
|Tripura
|2
|1
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|46
|23
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|1449
|173
|21
|32
|West Bengal
|456
|79
|15
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|21393*
|4258
|681
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Globally, over 2.6 million confirmed cases and more than 183,000 deaths have been reported so far during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.Follow our full coverage here.
