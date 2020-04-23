App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus state-wise tally April 23: Maharashtra, Gujarat continue to record highest number of cases

With 5,652 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (2,407) and Delhi (2,248).

India's COVID-19 positive cases tally has reached 21,393, including 681 deaths, as per the Union Health Ministry's latest update.

Of these, 16,454 are active cases while 4,257 have been cured or discharged.

The data was updated at 8 am on April 23 on the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's website.

Close

Follow LIVE updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

related news

With 5,652 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat (2,407) and Delhi (2,248).

Assam said it would allow conditional inter-district movement of people stranded in different parts of the state from April 25 for three days.

Assam has not reported any new COVID-19 case for the seventh consecutive day, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on April 22.

President Ram Nath Kovind on April 23 approved promulgation of The Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 which provides stricter punishments for attacks against healthcare workers.

coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally

Below is the coronavirus cases/deaths state-wise tally:
S. No.Name of State / UTTotal Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals)Cured/Discharged/ MigratedDeath
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands18110
2Andhra Pradesh81312024
3Arunachal Pradesh110
4Assam35191
5Bihar143462
6Chandigarh27140
7Chhattisgarh36260
8Delhi224872448
9Goa770
10Gujarat2407179103
11Haryana2621403
12Himachal Pradesh40181
13Jammu and Kashmir407925
14Jharkhand4983
15Karnataka42713117
16Kerala4383233
17Ladakh18140
18Madhya Pradesh159214880
19Maharashtra5652789269
20Manipur220
21Meghalaya1201
22Mizoram100
23Odisha83321
24Puducherry730
25Punjab2514916
26Rajasthan189023027
27Tamil Nadu162966218
28Telengana94519423
29Tripura210
30Uttarakhand46230
31Uttar Pradesh144917321
32West Bengal4567915
Total number of confirmed cases in India21393*4258681
*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Globally, over 2.6 million confirmed cases and more than 183,000 deaths have been reported so far during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Follow our full coverage here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 09:15 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.