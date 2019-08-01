App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 12:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Consumers using up to 200 units electricity need not pay bills: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Making the announcement, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will give full subsidy to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that consumers consuming up to 200 units of electricity won't need to pay their power bills.

Making the announcement, Kejriwal said the Delhi government will give full subsidy to those consuming up to 200 units of electricity.

Those consuming 201 to 401 units of electricity will continue to get 50 per cent power subsidy from the government, he added.

First Published on Aug 1, 2019 12:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

