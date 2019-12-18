Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wins Sahitya Akademi Award

Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor, on December 18, won the prestigious Sahtiya Akademi Award for his book, An Era of Darkness, according to reports.

The senior Congress leader was awarded in the non-fiction genre. An Era of Darkness is about the impact of British colonial rule on India and, according to the book's blurb, examines "the many ways in which the colonizers exploited India, ranging from the drain of national resources to Britain, the destruction of the Indian textile, steel-making and shipping industries, and the negative transformation of agriculture".

The award, founded in 1954, recognises the "most outstanding books of literary merit published in any of the major Indian languages recognised by the Akademi", according to its website.

The award comes with an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and a cheque for Rs 1 lakh. The awards will be presented at a function on February 25, 2020 in New Delhi.