you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2019 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CNN News18 survey: 84% respondents in J&K back revocation of Article 370 provisions

Respondents said that the move would help improve the employment opportunities in the state, and will in turn lead to J&K's development

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

According to a survey conducted by CNN News18, about 84 percent of the respondents in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) state favoured the Centre's move to revoke provisions of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution.

These respondents were asked about their views on revocation of Article 370's provisions.

Around 14 percent of the respondents opposed the government's move, the survey has revealed.

Of the 50 respondents from across various regions of the state, including Srinagar, Ladakh and Jammu, seven respondents said that the move might threaten their livelihood and has taken away J&K’s identity. One respondent remained neutral.

On the other hand, 42 of the surveyed individuals said the decision will help improve the employment opportunities in the state and will, in turn, lead to development in J&K.

The overall survey, gauging the mood of the state after the revocation of Article 370’s provisions and the bifurcation of the state, indicated that about 69 percent of the surveyed individuals in J&K favoured the Centre’s decision to revoke provisions of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories (UTs) -- J&K and Ladakh.

Around 159 (69 percent) of the total 231 respondents favoured the decision while 51 respondents (22 percent) opposed the Centre’s move. As many as 9 percent of the respondents (21 people) were neutral.

Note on methodology: The total number of respondents were 231. The responses were both, on and off camera. Respondents were focused in the age group of 20 to 60 years of age. Survey was conducted in all parts of the state except Kulgam.

First Published on Aug 11, 2019 02:19 pm

