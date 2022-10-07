CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 to honour the manifold achievements of iconic Indians

CNN-News18, India’s No.1 English General News channel, has returned with its flagship initiative CNN-News 18 Indian of the Year (IOTY) 2022 to felicitate the achievements of Indians who have brought pride to the country through their grit and determination.

The 12th edition of this marquee initiative will witness the ultimate recognition of India’s finest talent, and celebrate outstanding Indians who have in the last one year shone through categories such as Sports, Entertainment, Politics, Startups, Social Change and Climate.

In a post-pandemic world where climate change is emerging as a major concern, this year’s awards have a new category - Climate Warrior - to recognise individuals who are working on impactful and sustainable change.

The ceremony will be graced by Hon’ble Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar as the Chief Guest.

Like every edition of the IOTY, several personalities have been nominated for the this year’s awards.

Sports: Achanta Sharath Kamal, Lakshya Sen, Neeraj Chopra, Nikhat Zareen, R Praggnanandhaa

Entertainment: Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Team RRR, Vivek Agnihotri

Startups: Falguni Nayar (Nykaa), Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari (PhysicsWallah), Sriharsha Majety (Swiggy), The Kamath Brothers (Zerodha), Sridhar Vembu and Tony Thomas (Zoho)

Social Change: Asha Workers, Dr Shankare Gowda, Hemkunt Foundation, Raju Kendre, Tajamul Islam

Climate Warrior: Jadav Payeng, Jamuna Tudu, Marimuthu Yoganathan, Prasiddhi Singh, Sumaira Abdulali

Sharing his thoughts on this ceremony of global repute, Zakka Jacob, Managing Editor, CNN-News18 said, “Indian of the Year has amassed national and global acclaim because of the domains it has been exploring and the stalwarts it has been recognizing since its inception. It delights me to state that we are building upon our legacy and adding new categories to chart the all-encompassing advancement of India in the global arena. Underscoring Indian excellence across six categories, we look forward to a ceremony full of brilliance this time.”

“CNN-News18 has always provided a stellar repertoire of content across all formats. Distinguishing news over noise, we have aided our viewers with exhaustive information and perspectives.”, said Smriti Mehra, CEO - Business Cluster, Network18. “Celebrating the stint of being the No. 1 English General News Channel, we take great pride in our marquee property Indian of the Year. We wish all the very best to our esteemed nominees.”

Viewers can watch this amalgamation of Indian game-changers at Indian of the Year 2022 where winners across the six categories will be announced in a star studded, glitzy evening. While these extraordinary Indians who make the country proud will be awarded, the event will also witness celebrated personalities like Sania Mirza and Sonu Sood grace the occasion with their presence. Setting the stage on fire will be renowned folk and sufi singer Mame Khan, known for his powerful voice in various Bollywood hits. Overall, the ceremony promises to be one with all the elements to become a memorable one, and one that is not to be missed.

CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022 has RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group as the Presenting Partner and Reliance Industries as the Co-Presenting Partner.