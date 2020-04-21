App
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 03:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

City Union Bank gets RBI nod for reappointing MD&CEO

City Union Bank said Kamakodi's reappointment is for a further period of three years with effect from May 1, 2020.

Private sector lender City Union Bank on Tuesday said it has got RBI nod for reappointment of MD&CEO N Kamakodi. The Reserve Bank of India has given its approval video e-mail dated April 20, 2020, for the reappointment of N Kamakodi as the MD&CEO of the bank, City Union Bank said in a regulatory filing.

It said Kamakodi's reappointment is for a further period of three years with effect from May 1, 2020.

City Union Bank stock was trading 2.18 percent down at Rs 128 on the BSE.

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 02:18 pm

tags #Business #City Union Bank #Current Affairs #India #N Kamakodi #RBI

