CISCE to conduct compartment, improvement exam for Class 10, 12 from August 16; check details here

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on August 6 released the timetable for improvement and compartment exams for ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) Exam 2021.

As per the official press release , both the examinations will begin from August 16. In order to check the time table, students are requested to click on the link

The CISCE Improvement exams are for students who are not satisfied with the result awarded to them using the CISCE’S scheme for ICSE and ISC Year 2021 examinations.

The compartment and improvement exams for Class 10 will begin on August 16 and end on September 2. The exams for Class 12 will begin on August 16 and will end on September 7. The result for the same will be declared around September 20, the board said.

The Class 10 improvement and compartment exams will be conducted from 11 am to 1 pm while Class 12 will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm on all days. 15 minutes time is given for reading the question paper.

As per the notification, “Those candidates who are successful at the compartment examination and whose overall results will change from PCNA (Pass Certificate Not Awarded) to PCA (Pass Certificate Awarded), must return the previous statement of marks in original to the council through their school. On receipt of the same. The revised Statement of marks and pass certificate will be sent to the candidates’ school.”

The marks obtained by the candidate in the improvement examination shall be considered as their final marks, it said.

For candidates who are unable to take the exams on the scheduled date will be marked absent. The imputed marks already awarded to the candidates will remain unchanged.

The CISCE had released the ISC and ICSE results on July 24. The overall pass percentage of ICSE this year is 99.98 percent while that of the ISC is 99.76 percent.

This year, the Class 10 and Cass 12 board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the results have been prepared following an alternative marking scheme.

Meanwhile, for the next academic session, the CISCE board on July 5 reduced the syllabus of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 for the 2022 exams. The syllabus has been reduced for English and Indian languages.