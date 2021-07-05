CISCE reduces Class 10, 12 syllabus for board exams 2022

Representative image | PC-Shutterstock

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has reduced the syllabus of ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 for the 2022 exams. The syllabus has been reduced for English and Indian languages for the next academic session.

Students can access the revised syllabus for the 2022 exams on the official website of CISCE at cisce.org and check the Regulations and Syllabuses link under ICSE and ISC tabs. CISCE is the first board to reduce syllabus for the forthcoming board exam.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the disruption in educational activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary, declared that CISCE has initiated the process of reviewing the syllabus of various subjects at ICSE and ISC levels without compromising on the quality of content.

He said, “..CISCE has initiated the process of syllabus review for various subjects at the ICSE and ISC levels specifically for Classes 10 and 12, for the Examination Year 2022, to identify portions of the syllabus which may be reduced, without compromising on the quality of content.”

It has asked schools to make sure that the concerned subject teachers cover the syllabus according to the sequence of topics. "This will ensure that all CISCE affiliated schools are broadly teaching the same topics at any given point of time as well as facilitate subsequent reduction in syllabus, if required," it said.

CISCE Class 10 and Class 12 Board examinations 2021 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The results of the same are expected to be announced by July 31.