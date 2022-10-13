English
    Chronology in hijab case

    Following is the chronology of events in the hijab case.

    Moneycontrol News
    October 13, 2022 / 01:15 PM IST
    Representative image (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

    Representative image (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)


    Following is the chronology of events in the hijab case:

    *January 1, 2022: Some Muslim students of a pre-university college in Karnataka's Udupi not allowed to attend classes wearing hijab.

    *Students barred from classroom start protest against college administration.

    *January 26: Karnataka govt sets up expert committee to resolve issue.

    *January 31: Student moves HC against hijab curbs, seeking declaration that wearing hijab is Fundamental Right guaranteed under Constitution of India.

    *February 5: Karnataka government imposes ban on hijab in classrooms.

    *February 8: Clash breaks out among the students from two communities in Udupi district college.

    *Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga to restricts public gatherings after protests turned violent.

    *Karnataka CM orders closure of all high schools and colleges for few days.

    *February 10: Karnataka HC passes interim order saying colleges in state can reopen, but students cannot be allowed to wear any piece of clothing that is religious till the matter is pending.

    *February 11: Petitions filed before SC against HC directives in interim order.

    *March 15: Karnataka HC rules hijab not part of essential Islamic religious practice, upholds state govt's ban on wearing headscarf in educational institutions.

    *HC verdict challenged before Supreme Court hours after judgment.

    *July 13: SC agrees to hear petitions filed against the Karnataka HC's verdict.

    *September 22: SC reserves verdict on pleas.

    *October 13: SC delivers split verdict on hijab ban, directs placing appeals against Karnataka HC order before CJI for constitution of larger bench.

    (With PTI inputs)
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 01:20 pm
