Chronology in hijab case

Following is the chronology of events in the hijab case:
*January 1, 2022: Some Muslim students of a pre-university college in Karnataka's Udupi not allowed to attend classes wearing hijab.
*Students barred from classroom start protest against college administration.
*January 26: Karnataka govt sets up expert committee to resolve issue.
*January 31: Student moves HC against hijab curbs, seeking declaration that wearing hijab is Fundamental Right guaranteed under Constitution of India.
*February 5: Karnataka government imposes ban on hijab in classrooms.
*February 8: Clash breaks out among the students from two communities in Udupi district college.
*Section 144 imposed in Shivamogga to restricts public gatherings after protests turned violent.
*Karnataka CM orders closure of all high schools and colleges for few days.
*February 10: Karnataka HC passes interim order saying colleges in state can reopen, but students cannot be allowed to wear any piece of clothing that is religious till the matter is pending.
*February 11: Petitions filed before SC against HC directives in interim order.
*March 15: Karnataka HC rules hijab not part of essential Islamic religious practice, upholds state govt's ban on wearing headscarf in educational institutions.*HC verdict challenged before Supreme Court hours after judgment.
*July 13: SC agrees to hear petitions filed against the Karnataka HC's verdict.
*September 22: SC reserves verdict on pleas.
*October 13: SC delivers split verdict on hijab ban, directs placing appeals against Karnataka HC order before CJI for constitution of larger bench.(With PTI inputs)