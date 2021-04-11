Chopper with LuLu Group chairman Yusuff Ali crash lands in Kochi

A helicopter with businessman MA Yusuff Ali chairman of LuLu Group on board crash-anded in Kerala. Source: ANI

A helicopter with chairman of LuLu Group MA Yusuff Ali and five others on board crash-landed in Kochi city of Kerala on April 11 morning.

According to the company, all six passengers, including Ali, his wife, two pilots and two other passengers are safe and currently under medical observation at a private hospital in Kochi.

The chopper crash-landed in a swamp near the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) campus. It was supposed to land at the KUFOS campus ground but had to touch down near the highway due to technical issues, reported news agency ANI.

According to a statement from Lulu Group, Ali, currently in Kerala, was on a short trip from his home in Kochi to visit a relative at a nearby hospital. "Due to the sudden deterioration of the weather conditions and heavy rains, the experienced pilots decided to make a precautionary landing at a safe place to prevent any risk to the life of the passengers or the public at large," it said.

Lulu group also said that the passengers and crew underwent a medical checkup and are safe.