App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 10:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

China deploys more patrol boats on Ladakh's Pangong lake, objects to road work by India: Report

Indian armed forces have also stationed boats in the western area of Pangong lake which is under Indian control.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Photo by Ashwini Chaudhary on Unsplash
Photo by Ashwini Chaudhary on Unsplash

China has stepped up patrols and deployed more boats on the Pangong Tso. This comes weeks after Indian and Chinese troops came to blows near the lake in eastern Ladakh region.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Chinese have also objected to Indian construction of a road and patrols beyond a point along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The report suggests that the number of Chinese patrol boats has increased three times.

Close

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

Indian armed forces have also stationed boats in the western area of the lake which is under Indian control.

Also read: Chinese helicopters spotted along Sino-India border in Eastern Ladakh

“Nearly one-third of Chinese transgressions in the western sector (of the LAC) happen in Pangong Tso. Not only have they substantially increased the number of boats on the lake, but their patrolling behaviour is also increasingly more aggressive. It is not a healthy thing when you consider what has been going on in the Finger Area since late April,” sources told the newspaper.

Earlier this month, around 250 soldiers from both sides were engaged in a fierce face-off near the lake. They even reportedly resorted to stone-pelting. A number of soldiers on both sides sustained injuries.

This was the first case of troops from the two sides exchanging blows after a similar incident around the Pangong Lake in August 2017.

In a separate incident, nearly 150 Indian and Chinese military personnel were engaged in a face-off near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector of the Sino-India border on May 10. At least 10 soldiers from both the sides sustained injuries in the incident.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 10:33 am

tags #China #Current Affairs #India #Ladakh #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | COVID-19 and human challenge trials

Explained | COVID-19 and human challenge trials

Gold gains as bleak economic outlook stokes safe-haven demand

Gold gains as bleak economic outlook stokes safe-haven demand

Wearing surgical masks significantly reduces COVID-19 spread, hamster tests show

Wearing surgical masks significantly reduces COVID-19 spread, hamster tests show

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.