App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 10, 2020 01:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Indian, Chinese troops clash near Naku La in Sikkim sector

A number of personnel on both sides sustained injuries as they exchanged punches, they said, adding the troops disengaged after a dialogue at the local level.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Troops of India and China were involved in a fierce face-off near Naku La Pass in the Sikkim sector of the Sino-India border, official sources said on Sunday.

A number of personnel on both sides sustained injuries as they exchanged punches, they said, adding the troops disengaged after a dialogue at the local level.

It was the first case of troops from both sides exchanging blows after a similar incident had taken place in Pangong Lake in Ladakh in August 2017.

Close

"Troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols. Such an incident occurred after a long time," said a source.

related news

It is learnt that a total of 150 soldiers were involved in the face-off on Saturday.

The sources said temporary and short duration face-offs occur due to differing perception of the border by both sides.

The troops of India and China were engaged in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam tri-junction in 2017, which even triggered fears of a war between the two neighbours.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control, the de-facto border between the two countries.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.

Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held their first informal summit in April 2018 in the Chinese city of Wuhan, months after the Doklam standoff.

In the summit, the two leaders decided to issue "strategic guidance" to their militaries to strengthen communications so that they can build trust and understanding.

Modi and Xi held their second informal summit in Mamallapuram near Chennai in October last year with a focus on further broadening bilateral ties.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 10, 2020 12:45 pm

tags #India china border #Sikkim

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

PM Narendra Modi to hold video conference with Chief Ministers on May 11

PM Narendra Modi to hold video conference with Chief Ministers on May 11

75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal

75% COVID-19 cases in Delhi are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms: Arvind Kejriwal

In the fight to treat coronavirus, your lungs are a battlefield

In the fight to treat coronavirus, your lungs are a battlefield

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.