App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chhattisgarh: Two policemen, DD cameraman killed in Naxal attack

Two police personnel were also injured in the incident, which took place in Nilawaya village under the Aranpur police station.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Two police personnel and a Doordarshan cameraman were killed in a Naxal attack in poll-bound Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, police said.

Two police personnel were also injured in the incident, which took place in Nilawaya village under the Aranpur police station.

"Those killed were identified as Sub Inspector Rudra Pratap, Assistant Constable Mangalu and DD News cameraman Achyutanand from Delhi," Deputy Inspector General (anti-Naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Two other security personnel were injured in the incident, he said, adding that reinforcements were rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited, he said.

Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases on November 12 and 20.

Assembly Elections 2018: Read the latest news, views and analysis here
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 01:19 pm

tags #assembly elections 2018 #Chhattisgarh #Chhattisgarh Assembly Polls 2018 #Current Affairs #India #naxal

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.