MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:1 day left to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Centre extends timeline for implementation of Smart Cities Mission to June 2023

According to an earlier deadline, the cities were expected to complete their projects within five years of being selected under the Smart Cities Mission.

PTI
(Representative Image)

(Representative Image)

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has extended the timeline for the implementation of Smart Cities Mission to June 2023 due to the Covid pandemic and other reasons, a senior official said on Thursday. According to an earlier deadline, the cities were expected to complete their projects within five years of being selected under the Smart Cities Mission.

The official said all the 100 smart cities selected under the mission will now have to complete their projects by June 2023. Hundred smart cities had been selected through four rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018. The ministry had launched the Smart Cities Mission on 25 June 2015.

ALSO READ: The Battle Royale in Mumbai real estate: Oberoi Realty vs Hiranandani Group

"The timeline for the implementation of Smart Cities Mission has been extended to June 2023 due to COVID pandemic and other reasons. Cities that have been selected in 2016 or 2018 will have to complete their projects under the mission by June 2023," the official told PTI. In the past, the government has come under criticism from the opposition over the implementation of the smart cities mission, one of the flagship programmes of the BJP government.

According to the ministry, the objective of the Smart Cities Mission is to promote cities that provide core infrastructure and give a decent quality of life to their citizens and a clean and sustainable environment through the application of smart solutions. Recently, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry had said that as of November 12, 2021, these Smart Cities have tendered out 6,452 projects worth Rs 1,84,998 crore. Out of these, work orders have been issued in 5,809 projects worth Rs 1,56,571 crore and 3,131 of those projects worth Rs 53,175 crore have been completed, it said.

Close

Related stories

Till the same period, the Central government has released Rs 27,235 crore to states and Union territories for their smart cities. In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha on Thursday, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore said the period of implementation of the Smart Cities Mission has been extended up to June 2023.

Asked whether more cities are being considered under the mission in Gujarat, the minister said that presently, there is no such proposal under consideration of the Central government.
PTI
Tags: #Covid pandemic #Real Estate #Smart Cities Mission #Urban Affairs Ministry
first published: Dec 2, 2021 10:08 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.