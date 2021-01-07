BMC files police complaint against Sonu Sood for allegedly converting Juhu residential building into hotel

Actor Sonu Sood (Image: Facebook)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken action against actor Sonu Sood for allegedly converting a six-storey residential building in Juhu into a hotel without receiving permission from the civic body.

The BMC filed a police complaint against Sood on January 4, in which it said that he had converted a residential building, named Shakti Sagar, on Juhu’s AB Nair Road into a hotel without change of user permissions, reported The Times of India.

According to the report, the Mumbai civic body has asked the Juhu police to take cognizance of the offence committed by the actor under the Maharashtra Region and Town Planning (MRTP) Act citing unauthorised additions, alteration and change of user.

The actor has, however, said that there are “no irregularities”. He had BMC permissions for change of user and was only waiting for a clearance from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), said the report.

In October 2020, the Dabangg actor had moved the city civil court against a notice sent by the BMC, but he did not get any interim relief, the report stated citing officials.

The court had given Sood three weeks’ time to appeal in high court. The time passed but he did not restore the alterations and additions as per the approved plan, a civic official told the publication. Therefore, the BMC has filed a police complaint to register an FIR under the MRTP Act, the official added.

Meanwhile, the actor said that he has “already taken approval for change of user from BMC. It was subject to approval of MCZMA.”

He further said that “the permission has not come due to COVID-19 pandemic. There are no irregularities.”

Sood said that the hotel had been used to house COVID-19 warriors during the pandemic. If permissions don’t come, he will restore it back to a residential building, the report stated quoting the actor.