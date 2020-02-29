App
Last Updated : Feb 29, 2020 03:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP MP to give 1-month salary to families to Delhi police, IB personnel killed in Delhi violence

At least 42 people were killed and over 200 injured as frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel earlier this week, the worst riots in Delhi in over three decades.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

BJP MP Parvesh Verma, who is accused of making hate speeches, on February 29 said he would give his one-month salary each to the families of the policeman and Intelligence Bureau employee who were killed in the communal violence in northeast Delhi.

"I dedicate my salary of one month each as member of Parliament to the families of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal and IB officer Ankit Sharma, killed while doing their duty, in the unfortunate violence in Delhi," Verma, who represents West Delhi in the Lok Sabha, tweeted.

The Delhi High Court had on Wednesday directed the police to take "conscious decision" with respect to lodging of FIRs against alleged hate speeches by three BJP leaders, including Verma, in connection with the violence.

In the Assembly election, Verma courted controversy over his "terrorist" statement against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, following which he was banned from campaigning by the Election Commission.

First Published on Feb 29, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Delhi violence #India #Parvesh Verma #Politics

