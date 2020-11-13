PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 13, 2020 11:08 PM IST

BJP appoints new state in-charges; Sambit Patra gets Manipur, Tarun Chugh appointed in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

Former Union Minister and current BJP Vice President Radha Mohan Singh has been appointed in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, while Kailash Vijaywargiya has been retained as in-charge of West Bengal, which goes to polls next year

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 13 released a list of its state in-charges and co-incharges for 36 states and Union territories.

The list includes a total of 63 names including the party's spokesperson Sambit Patra who has been appointed as in-charge of Manipur. BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh has been appointed in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Bhupender Yadav of Bihar and Gujarat.

Former Union Minister and current BJP Vice President Radha Mohan Singh has been appointed in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, while Kailash Vijaywargiya has been retained as in-charge of West Bengal, which goes to polls next year.

The list also mentions the name of Amit Malviya who has been appointed co-in-charge for West Bengal.

Interestingly, Vinod Tawde, who was a minister in Maharashtra cabinet but was denied a ticket before last year's assembly elections, has been appointed as in-charge for Haryana.

However, newly appointed general secretary C T Ravi has been made in charge of Tamil Nadu, another state which goes to polls next year, as well as of Maharashtra and Goa.

The announcement came in the wake of the party's significant win in Lok Sabha elections as the saffron party emerged as the largest party in the NDA in Bihar with 74 seats.
