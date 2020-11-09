Bihar Election 2020 | NDA will lose in the state just like Donald Trump in the US, says Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana

"Now the people of America have ended 'Trump's infection' forever," read an editorial in the Marathi-language newspaper Saamana.

Two days after the Associated Press and major news channels declared Democrat Joe Biden as next President-elect of the United States, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana slammed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), saying it would lose the Bihar Assembly Elections just like incumbent Donald Trump lost in the US.

The article also lambasted the BJP over the 'Namaste Trump' event in February held in Ahmedabad between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the visiting president. It took aim at the timing of the event, as the COVID-19 pandemic was making its presence felt in the country.

"Power has already changed in America. At the same time, the National Democratic Alliance led by Nitish Kumar is clearly losing in the Bihar Assembly elections. Even though ‘Namaste Trump’ [event] was held in India, the people of the US have bid goodbye to Trump and have rectified their mistake. In Bihar, signs of a power change are clearly visible," the Saamana editorial said.

Stating that PM Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar didn't stand a chance against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, the paper said that people have taken the decision in their hands.

"People have taken Bihar elections in their hands. They did not kneel before PM Modi and Nitish Kumar. The crowds were soaring in Tejashwi Yadav’s rallies. At the same time, the country has also seen pictures of the lukewarm response of the crowd to PM Modi and Nitish Kumar during their rallies," the scathing editorial added.