PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
auto refresh
December 08, 2020 / 08:31 AM IST

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Left Parties, Trade Unions Stop Train, Block Roads In Support Of Bharat Bandh

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: Farmers' protest against the Centre's new farm laws has entered the 13th day. Farmer unions have called for a Bharat Bandh today to press for repeal of the farm laws.

Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: The 'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest at border points in New Delhi has entered the 13th day. Farmer unions have called for a nationwide strike today to press for repeal of the Centre's agri laws. Nearly all opposition parties and several trade unions have vowed to support and participate in the Bharat Bandh. Many have even announcing parallel protests in support of the far
mers, forcing the Centre to issue an advisory directing all the states and Union Territories to tighten security and ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed. The Railways, too, asked its personnel to step up vigil saying protesters may organise rail blockades in 16 states. The Centre and the leaders of protesting farmers' groups have held three round of talks, but no breakthrough has been achieved yet. The next round of talks is scheduled to be held on December 9. Leaders of farmer unions have so far rejected the Centre's offer of setting up a new committee to look into issues raised by agitating farmers. Farmers said that the protest will continue until their demands are met and the contentious laws are scrapped. They fear that the new farm laws will dismantle the minimum support price (MSP) system and corporatise farming. Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates.
  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 08, 2020 / 10:33 AM IST


    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates |  Samajwadi Party workers have blocked the railway track in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh as part of the Bharat Bandh call by farmer's Union to protest the three farm laws enacted by the Centre in September. 

  • December 08, 2020 / 10:31 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh tweets in support of Bharat Bandh

  • December 08, 2020 / 10:29 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Left parties raise slogans against farm laws & burn effigies in Jadavpur area of Kolkata "In West Bengal there is complete bandh in support of the peasant's demand. We imagine similar situations prevailing across India as well," says Sujan Chakraborty, CPI(M) leader (ANI)

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 08, 2020 / 09:52 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | We're ensuring that public don't face inconvenience & there's no traffic disruption. Adequate security deployed at all important entry/exit points to/from the dist. We also deployed PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) force: Love Kumar, Addl CP, Gautam Buddh Nagar (ANI)

  • December 08, 2020 / 09:29 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Road Transport Corporation workers in Kamareddy, Talangana extend their support to  BharatBandh. "CM raised his voice against Farm laws. Going with him, we the workers of RTC are protesting here. Farmers should not be subjected to injustice," a bus driver told news agency ANI

  • December 08, 2020 / 09:27 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Left political parties protest on the railway tracks at Jadabpur Railway Station in Kolkata & stop a train, in support of today's Bharat Bandh by farmers' unions.

  • December 08, 2020 / 08:45 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Delhi Traffic Police: Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa borders closed for any traffic movement. Badusarai border is open only for light motor vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. Jhatikara border is open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available open borders to Haryana are Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

  • December 08, 2020 / 08:37 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Rakesh Tikait, Spokesperson, Bharatiya Kisan Union: Our protest will be completely peaceful. If someone gets stuck for 2-3 hours in a Bandh called by us, we will provide them with water and fruits.

  • ADVERTISEMENT
  • December 08, 2020 / 08:21 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Andhra Pradesh: Left political parties staged a protest in Vijayawada in support of today's Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions against Central Government's new farm laws.

  • December 08, 2020 / 08:14 AM IST

    Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates | Odisha: Left political parties, trade unions and farmer unions stop trains at Bhubaneswar Railway Station 

Load more

News

see more See More

Video of the day

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.