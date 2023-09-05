Bengaluru Metro's Whitefield-Challaghatta corridor to commence operations after September 15: BMRCL

Challaghatta in West Bengaluru to Whitefield in East Bengaluru is estimated to have a travel time of around 76 minutes by Metro, with an end-to-end journey fare fixed at Rs 60.

The entire Purple Line of Bengaluru Metro, spanning from Whitefield to Challaghatta, will become operational after September 15, according to Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

"Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has asked certain clarifications from us, which we will submit on September 7. We have requested them to inspect the Byappanahalli-KR Pura (2.1km) and Kengeri-Challaghatta (2 km) Metro sections at the earliest. We are hoping that all pending work, along with the CMRS inspection, will be completed by September 15," BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez told Moneycontrol.

BMRCL will be able to commence commercial operations from Whitefield to Challaghatta after CMRS's nod. Asked whether the inauguration of Byappanahalli-KR Pura and Kengeri-Challaghatta Metro sections is being planned on Ganesh Chaturthi (September 18), he said, "From BMRCL's side, we will be ready to commence commercial operations anytime after September 15. However, the inauguration date will be finalised after consulting with the Union and state governments."

The currently operational section of the Purple Line covers a distance of 39.4 km, connecting Byappanahalli to Kengeri and Whitefield (Kadugodi) to KR Pura. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 inaugurated the Whitefield- Krishnarajapura Metro section (13.7Km).

The completion of the missing link between KR Pura and Byappanahalli will ease the commute for many passengers, especially tech professionals heading to areas such as Mahadevapura, ITPB, and Kadugodi. Once the missing link is completed, commuters will also have the option to live in more affordable areas near Challaghatta and Kengeri and travel to their workplaces in Whitefield and nearby areas.

According to BMRCL officials, Challaghatta in West Bengaluru to Whitefield in East Bengaluru is estimated to have a travel time of around 76 minutes by Metro, with an end-to-end journey fare fixed at Rs 60. Bengaluru Metro's daily ridership is expected to increase from the existing 6.2 lakh to 7 lakh once the Whitefield-Challaghatta corridor is launched.

The completion of the Byappanahalli-Whitefield Metro section, an extension of the Purple Line, was initially planned for December 2020 but faced delays due to multiple reasons.

On the status of the Yellow Line (RV Road - Bommasandra), a crucial Metro corridor in Bengaluru connecting South Bengaluru and Electronics City, Parwez said, "The first two six-car prototype metro trains for Electronics City Metro corridor will reach Bengaluru on October 2023" he said. This means that the Yellow Line is unlikely to meet the December 2023 deadline.

In December 2019, the Chinese company CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd. was awarded the contract to supply 216 coaches, with an expected delivery to BMRCL within 173 weeks. Out of these 216 coaches, 126 (equivalent to 21 six-coach trains) will be deployed on the Purple and Green lines, while the remaining 90 (equivalent to 15 six-coach trains) will be designated for the Yellow Line.

However, the supply was delayed due to challenges faced by CRCC in identifying a local manufacturer for the 75 percent local production requirement under the Make in India initiative, as well as due to factors like COVID-19, foreign direct investment policies, and trade restrictions with China. Subsequently, CRCC partnered with Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagons to manufacture and supply the coaches.

"CRRC and Titagarh must provide a minimum of 8-10 trains for BMRCL to begin operations on the Yellow Line. Once the train sets are received, testing and trial runs are expected to take considerable time. The Lucknow-based Research, Design, and Standards Organisation (RDSO) of the Union Railway Ministry will be responsible for overseeing tests including oscillation and emergency braking distance trials. Spare trains should also be available for maintenance purposes, as BMRCL cannot deploy all trains for commercial operations" said an expert. "Due to the potential delays in the supply of rolling stock and the subsequent procedures, commercial operations of the Yellow Line could be pushed to the first quarter of next year," he said.