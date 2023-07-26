Bengaluru Metro begins trial runs on Byappanahalli-KR Pura section, to bring Whitefield closer to the city

Trial run from KR Pura to Byappanahalli

In a major relief to residents and commuters, especially techies traveling to and from tech-hub Whitefield, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) commenced trial run on the crucial Byappanahalli-KR Pura section on July 26.

This section is the missing link on the Purple Line and will bridge the gap between Kengeri-Byappanahalli and KR Pura-Whitefield sections once it is operational. The first train, with a maximum speed of 15 Kmph, left from KR Pura to Byappanahalli at 6.04pm, marking the beginning of the trial run.

BMRCL's managing director Anjum Parwez told Moneycontrol that they have successfully commenced the maiden trial run from KR Pura to Byappanahalli, and the train made its return journey to KR Pura on Wednesday. "We will initiate multiple-train trials and conduct various tests to assess the signaling system, parallel train runs, high-slow speed movements, and other aspects in the coming days" he said.

The MD said the trial run on the Kengeri-Challaghatta section will commence in the next two to three days, and they intend to open both sections simultaneously.

Parwez said that they have requested a date from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) for inspection of both sections (KR Pura-Byappanahalli and Kengeri-Challaghatta) after August 20. "Once the inspection is completed, we are planning to begin commercial operations after a week," he said.

He said Bengaluru Metro's daily ridership is expected to increase from the existing 6.2 lakh to 7 lakh. "Once the missing link (Byappanahalli-KR Pura) is completed, we anticipate an additional daily ridership of 75,000" he said.

On Metro fare revision, Anjum Parwez clarified that there are no plans to change the current fare structure. "Passengers will be able to travel from Challaghatta to Whitefield at a maximum fare of Rs 60. Metro will remain the most affordable, fastest, and environmentally friendly mode of transportation in the city" he said.

As part of the trial run, a load test of the Open Web Girder (OWG) above the track of the Indian Railways at Benniganahalli will also be conducted. To ensure structural stability, a six-coach train loaded with sandbags, simulating full passenger capacity, will be stationed at the OWG throughout the night.

This long-pending missing link is expected to benefit tech professionals and office-goers significantly, providing improved connectivity to areas like Mahadevapura, ITPB, and Kadugodi from the rest of the city. Whitefield is located around 15Km from Central Business District.

Officials said the entire Purple Line line from tech hub Whitefield to Challaghatta near Kengeri is expected to be fully operational by August-end.