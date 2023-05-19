Electronics City Metro corridor likely to commence operations by December 2023

Electronics City Metro

The Electronics City Metro section (RV Road - Bommasandra) is likely to be operational by December 2023.

The entire 19-km stretch of the elevated Yellow Line will significantly benefit thousands of commuters, particularly techies commuting daily to and from Electronics City.

Anjum Parwez, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) managing director told Moneycontrol that the entire RV Road - Bommasandra section will be opened for commercial service in one go.

This decision comes despite most of the civil work between Bommasandra and the Central Silk Board being completed. Initially, the plan was to inaugurate the corridor in two phases: Bommasandra to Central Silk Board in the first phase and Central Silk Board to RV Road in the second phase. Sources said BMRCL is facing a shortage of rolling stock (train sets).

Parwez said, "Opening only a part of the corridor would not attract enough ridership, so we have now decided to open the entire section simultaneously."

Asked about the progress of the trains supplied by China's CRCC, he said, "The first two sets of 6-coach trains will arrive in the city from China by August 2023, and additional train sets will begin arriving from September onwards from the Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagons."

In December 2019, CRRC Nanjing Puzhen Co. Ltd., based in China, received the contract to supply 216 coaches and was expected to deliver to BMRCL within 173 weeks.

Out of these 216 coaches, 126 (equivalent to 21 six-coach trains) will be deployed on the Purple and Green lines, while the remaining 90 (equivalent to 15 six-coach trains) are designated for the Yellow Line.

However, the supply was delayed due to challenges faced by CRCC in identifying a local manufacturer for the 75 percent local production requirement under the Make in India initiative, as well as due to factors like Covid-19, foreign direct investment policies and trade restrictions with China. Subsequently, CRCC partnered with Kolkata-based Titagarh Wagons to manufacture and supply the coaches.

Parwez also mentioned that Bengaluru's first double-decker flyover, spanning 3.3 km between Ragigudda and Central Silk Board on Marenahalli Road, will also be completed by December 2023. It will have a lower deck for vehicles and an upper deck for the Metro trains.

While the entire Yellow Line was initially expected to be operational by 2021, the deadline was subsequently revised to December 2022, then to June 2023, and now to December 2023.

The Yellow Line will benefit residents of areas such as Jayanagar, BTM Layout, and HSR Layout, as well as employees working in Electronics City and Bommasandra Industrial Area.

It may be recalled that Infosys signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the Konappana Agrahara station and Biocon Foundation for the Hebbagodi station.

The Yellow Line has 16 stations: Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road (RV Road), Ragigudda, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Central Silk Board, Bommanahalli (HSR Layout), Hongasandra (Oxford College), Kudlu Gate (Muneshwara Nagar), Singasandra (Chikkabegur), Hosa Road (Basapura Road), Beratena Agrahara (Hosa Road), Electronic City, Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara (Electronic City – II), Huskur Road, Hebbagodi, and Bommasandra.