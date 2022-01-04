Bengal tourist among 3 found omicron-positive in Puri, hotel declared micro-containment zone

The ultratransmissibility of the variants may come down to a mix of factors. It may be that lower doses of the variants are required for infection, or that the variants replicate faster, or that more of the variant virus is exhaled into aerosols — or all three. (Image: AP)

A hotel in Odisha’s Puri was declared a micro-containment zone after three people were found to be positive for the omicron variant of coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

One of the patients is a tourist from West Bengal, while the other two are staff members of the hotel, they said.

The hotel in ward 11 was declared a micro-containment zone after the three cases were detected, Puri District Collector Samarth Verma said.

No one would be allowed to enter the hotel, and no one from inside would be allowed to come out, he said. All the employees of the hotel will undergo RT-PCR tests, he said.

All the shops on the premises of the hotel have been closed, while the administration is providing essential items to those living inside, he said.

Verma, however, clarified that it would have no impact on devotees visiting the famed Jagannath temple.