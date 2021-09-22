MARKET NEWS

Bank officers' union extends support to 'Bharat Bandh' call by farmers on September 27

AIBOC requested the government to re-open dialogue with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on their demands and rescind the three contentious farm laws.

PTI
September 22, 2021 / 09:53 PM IST
The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AlBOC) on Wednesday extended its support to the 'Bharat Bandh' called by Samyukta Kisan Morcha on September 27. AIBOC requested the government to re-open dialogue with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on their demands and rescind the three contentious farm laws.

AIBOC affiliates and state units will join in solidarity with the protest actions of the farmers all over the country on Monday, the union said in a statement. Citing the NSS Land and Livestock holdings of Households and Situation Assessment of Agricultural Households, 2018-19 report released earlier this month, the union said it indicates that the government's target of doubling farmers' income by 2022 seems a distant dream.

The average outstanding loan per agricultural household has increased to Rs 74,121 in 2018 from Rs 47,000 in 2013. The growing indebtedness of agricultural households reflects deep farm distress, it said.
PTI
