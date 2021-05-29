Bank Holidays in June 2021: List of days banks will remain shut

Representative Image

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, there will be nine bank holidays in June, including the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and Sundays.

Bank holidays vary as per the specific state and they are not observed in all the states. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.

All the banks would be closed in Mizoram’s Aizawl and Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on June 15 on account of YMA Day/Raja Sankranti. On June 25, all banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar on account of Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday. On June 30, banks will be closed in Aizawl on account of Remna Ni.

Holiday Description Date Y.M.A. Day/Raja Sankranti June 15 Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday June 25 Remna Ni June 30 Weekly off (Sunday) June 6 Second Saturday June 12 Weekly off (Sunday) June 13 Weekly off (Sunday) June 20 Fourth Saturday June 26 Weekly off (Sunday) June 27 While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.

Under three brackets, the RBI has placed the holidays - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.