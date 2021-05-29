MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Bank Holidays in June 2021: List of days banks will remain shut

Bank holidays in June 2021: Bank holidays vary as per the specific state and they are not observed in all the states. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.

Moneycontrol News
May 29, 2021 / 12:42 PM IST
Representative Image

Representative Image

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list, there will be nine bank holidays in June, including the regular holidays such as the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, and Sundays.

Bank holidays vary as per the specific state and they are not observed in all the states. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.

All the banks would be closed in Mizoram’s Aizawl and Odisha’s Bhubaneswar on June 15 on account of YMA Day/Raja Sankranti. On June 25, all banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar on account of Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday. On June 30, banks will be closed in Aizawl on account of Remna Ni.

Under three brackets, the RBI has placed the holidays - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.
Holiday DescriptionDate
Y.M.A. Day/Raja SankrantiJune 15
Guru Hargobind Ji's BirthdayJune 25
Remna NiJune 30
Weekly off (Sunday)June 6
Second SaturdayJune 12
Weekly off (Sunday)June 13
Weekly off (Sunday)June 20
Fourth SaturdayJune 26
Weekly off (Sunday)June 27
While the bank branches will remain closed on these days, mobile and internet banking will remain functional as usual. Customers can make transactions through online modes.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bank Holidays 2021 #Current Affairs #India #Reserve Bank of India
first published: May 29, 2021 12:42 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

Future Wise | Why you must not drop your study-abroad plans yet

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.