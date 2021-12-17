At least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for entry at public places in Nashik from December 23

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. (Representative image: Reuters)

In a bid to increase the anti-coronavirus inoculation percentage, the Nashik district administration decided to implement the 'no vaccine-no entry' rule from December 23 at public places, including offices, restaurants, shopping malls, theatres and marriage halls, an official said.

The rule mandates that anyone who seeks entry at these places should have received at least one vaccine dose, he said.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the District Disaster Management Authority held here. Maharashtra minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal presided over the meeting, where collector Suraj Mandhare, municipal commissioner Kailas Jadhav and other officials were present.

"The 'no vaccine-no entry' rule will be implemented in all government, semi-government and private offices, business and industrial establishments, hotels, restaurants, shopping malls, theatres, cinema halls, lawns, marriage halls, APMCs and all other public establishments and programmes from December 23," an official order issued by the collector on Thursday said.

For entry at these places, at least one dose of vaccine is necessary, the order said. Speaking at the meeting, Bhujbal said, "Although the danger posed by the Omicron variant of the virus is less, it spreads rapidly. Against this backdrop, the speed of vaccination will be increased in the district. Planning should be made to give the second dose of vaccine to those who have received the first jab."

Along with the administration, the citizens should also act responsibly and get their vaccination completed, he said. "During the New Year programmes, people should follow the guidelines and rules related to coronavirus and Omicron strictly," Bhujbal urged the people.

There is 378 metric tonnes (MT) of medical oxygen stock in the district at present and it will be increased to more than 700 MT. In view of the speed of spread of Omicron variant, the health machinery shall purchase 10,000 kits for testing, he added.

The responsibility of implementing the 'no vaccine-no entry' rule should be given to the heads of the concerned establishments, he said.

Collector Mandhare said that in order to prevent the spread of the virus, safety arrangements have been made at the airport by the district administration.

The coronavirus positivity rate in the district is 0.8 per cent and the death rate is 2.11 per cent, he said. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 infection tally in Nashik district rose to 4,13,117 with the single day addition of 61 such cases.

The virus claimed three lives during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 8,743, health officials said. As 31 patients were discharged on Thursday, the district’s recovery count rose to 4,03,946, they said.