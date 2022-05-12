English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Watch how Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are guiding small businesses through the digital transformation that is helping companies to grow. Click here to join.
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    At least 168 terrorists operating in Jammu and Kashmir, 75 killed this year: Indian Army

    In the past 11 months, 11 terrorists were encountered and 12 infiltration bids were foiled in the vicinity of the Line of Control (LoC) alone, the Indian Army said.

    PTI
    May 12, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    At least 168 terrorists are operating in Jammu and Kashmir while 75 have been killed in encounters with security forces this year, officials said. Among those neutralised include 21 foreign mercenaries, they pointed out.

    In the past 11 months, 11 terrorists were encountered and 12 infiltration bids were foiled in the vicinity of the Line of Control (LoC) alone, they said. "The intensity of (counter-terrorism) operations will continue to be high till all of the residual 168 plus terrorists surrender or are eliminated," a senior army officer told PTI.

    He said the overall situation is progressively improving due to the proactive army-guided deployment, leading to a positive environment to accelerate the government's development initiatives. "Dividends of peace have started reaching the people and they are further getting motivated to preserve and sustain peace", the officer added.

    In 2021, security forces eliminated 180 militants, out of which 18 were foreign elements. This was possible due to synchronised intelligence network and support from civil population, he said. Last year, 495 overground workers (OGWs) were apprehended, while 87 OGWs were nabbed in the first four months this year.

    "Ceasefire violation, infiltration bids or any other misadventure attempted by the adversary will be met firmly and strongly," the officer said.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Indian Army #Jammu and Kashmir #terrorists
    first published: May 12, 2022 04:19 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.