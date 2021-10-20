MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Prices Increasing Soon Rs.1199/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Aryan Khan’s bail order at 2:45 pm in drugs-on-cruise case

Aryan Khan, 23, has been booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Shylaja Varma
October 20, 2021 / 12:38 PM IST

A Mumbai court is expected to give its verdict today on the bail request filed by Aryan Khan, son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, in the drugs-on-cruise case for which he and seven others were arrested earlier this month.

The court, which had reserved the bail pleas on October 14, will give its decision at 2:45 pm.

Aryan Khan and five others arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are currently in the general barracks of Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison.

Aryan Khan, 23, has been booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession and consumption of banned substances

The court had rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, along with those of Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, on the grounds that it was “non-maintainable”. The special court is also expected to give its orders today on the bail requests on Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant.

Close

The three were among those arrested from the Goa-bound Cordiella Empress cruise ship on October 3.

Aryan Khan spoke with his parents via video call from inside the prison last week, news agency PTI reported.

Seven people were arrested from the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3 when the anti-drugs agency raided the ship and seized banned drugs. The agency raised the luxury cruise ship based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on it.
Shylaja Varma
Tags: #Aryan Khan #Aryan Khan Bail #NCB
first published: Oct 20, 2021 12:32 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.