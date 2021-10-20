Aryan Khan’s bail order at 2:45 pm in drugs-on-cruise case

A Mumbai court is expected to give its verdict today on the bail request filed by Aryan Khan, son of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, in the drugs-on-cruise case for which he and seven others were arrested earlier this month.

The court, which had reserved the bail pleas on October 14, will give its decision at 2:45 pm.

Aryan Khan and five others arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are currently in the general barracks of Mumbai’s Arthur Road prison.

Aryan Khan, 23, has been booked under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession and consumption of banned substances

The court had rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, along with those of Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, on the grounds that it was “non-maintainable”. The special court is also expected to give its orders today on the bail requests on Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant.

The three were among those arrested from the Goa-bound Cordiella Empress cruise ship on October 3.

Aryan Khan spoke with his parents via video call from inside the prison last week, news agency PTI reported.

Seven people were arrested from the Goa-bound cruise ship on October 3 when the anti-drugs agency raided the ship and seized banned drugs. The agency raised the luxury cruise ship based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on it.