App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 02, 2019 07:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Arunachal Pradesh CM allocates portfolios to council of ministers

While Khandu kept the key PWD department besides other portfolios, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein got finance and investment.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Image: Twitter/@PemaKhanduBJP)
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (Image: Twitter/@PemaKhanduBJP)
Whatsapp

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on June 1 allocated portfolios to his council of ministers, who were sworn in earlier this week as cabinet ministers.

While Khandu kept the key PWD department besides other portfolios, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein got finance and investment, as well as power and non-conventional energy resources, an official release said.

Senior cabinet minister Wangki Lowang has been allocated public health engineering and water supply, while Honchun Ngandam got the Rural Works department.

Close

Bamang Felix, who held the RWD department in the previous government, has been handed another important portfolio of Home and Inter State Border Affairs, besides Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and Parliamentary Affairs, the release said.

Tage Taki, a first-time minister, has been allocated the portfolios of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Dairy Development and Fisheries.

Another first-timer Mama Natung got the Water Resources, Sports and Youth Affairs departments.

Two other new-comers -- Nakap Nalo (Nacho constituency) and Taba Tedir (Yachuli) -- were also inducted in the council of ministers.

The ministers were sworn in on May 29.
First Published on Jun 2, 2019 07:43 am

tags #Arunachal Pradesh #Current Affairs #Pema Khandu

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.