Arunachal Pradesh CM allocates portfolios to council of ministers

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on June 1 allocated portfolios to his council of ministers, who were sworn in earlier this week as cabinet ministers.

While Khandu kept the key PWD department besides other portfolios, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein got finance and investment, as well as power and non-conventional energy resources, an official release said.

Senior cabinet minister Wangki Lowang has been allocated public health engineering and water supply, while Honchun Ngandam got the Rural Works department.

Bamang Felix, who held the RWD department in the previous government, has been handed another important portfolio of Home and Inter State Border Affairs, besides Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, and Parliamentary Affairs, the release said.

Tage Taki, a first-time minister, has been allocated the portfolios of Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Dairy Development and Fisheries.

Another first-timer Mama Natung got the Water Resources, Sports and Youth Affairs departments.

Two other new-comers -- Nakap Nalo (Nacho constituency) and Taba Tedir (Yachuli) -- were also inducted in the council of ministers.

The ministers were sworn in on May 29.