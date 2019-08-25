Arun Jaitley to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley will be cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat on August 24 afternoon. According to a Delhi BJP leader, Jaitley's mortal remains will be brought to the party headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here around 10.30 am for his admirers and followers to pay their last respects.

From the BJP headquarters, it will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river for performing the last rites around 2.30 pm, he said.

Jaitley died at the AIIMS at 12.07 pm on August 24. The 66-year-old leader was undergoing treatment at the hospital, where he was admitted on August 9.

After his demise at the hospital, the body was taken to his Kailash Colony residence.