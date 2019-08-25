App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2019 09:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Arun Jaitley to be cremated at Nigambodh Ghat

Arun Jaitley passed away at the AIIMS at 12.07 pm on August 24.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Former finance minister Arun Jaitley will be cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat on August 24 afternoon. According to a Delhi BJP leader, Jaitley's mortal remains will be brought to the party headquarters at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg here around 10.30 am for his admirers and followers to pay their last respects.

From the BJP headquarters, it will be taken to the Nigambodh Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna river for performing the last rites around 2.30 pm, he said.

Jaitley died at the AIIMS at 12.07 pm on August 24. The 66-year-old leader was undergoing treatment at the hospital, where he was admitted on August 9.

After his demise at the hospital, the body was taken to his Kailash Colony residence.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP chief Amit Shah, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and several politicians cutting across party lines offered floral tributes to Jaitley at his residence on August 24.

First Published on Aug 25, 2019 09:46 am

tags #Arun Jaitley #India

