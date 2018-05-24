Anti-Sterlite protests highlights: 13 people killed and vehicles worth Rs 1.27 crore burnt, say police

Anti-Sterlite protests: Madras HC declines to modify order on preservation of bodies

The Madras High Court on Thursday declined to modify its order directing the Tamil Nadu government to preserve until further orders the bodies of those killed during the anti-Sterlite protest at Tuticorin on May 22.

A vacation bench of justices T Ravindran and P Velmurugan rejected the state government's plea for modifying the court's order and directed it to file its counter by May 30. The government submitted no purpose would be served in preserving the bodies and cited opinion of experts that in case of injuries on bodies, it would lead to rapid decomposition even in cold storage. Such cases of mass preservation would accelerate decomposition, the government said.

In his petition filed on behalf of the Home Secretary, the DGP, the district collector and the SP of Tuticorin, M Murugan, joint secretary Home (Strictly Confidential) department, submitted that a team of government doctors has already conducted and completed the post-mortem of two bodies. (PTI)