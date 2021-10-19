Amit Shah reviews security situation, civilian killings in Kashmir with police chiefs

File image: Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 18 took stock of the various security issues, including the recent killing of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir, in a meeting with the state police and chiefs of the central armed police forces.



Deliberations were detailed and expansive, given the presence of all DGPs and DGs of CPFs. The Conference deliberated on various internal security challenges and discussed ways to tackle them firmly.

— Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) October 18, 2021

The Directors General of Police of all states and Union Territories, Director General of the Central Armed Police Forces and senior officials of the Intelligence Bureau attended the meeting.

The concluding session of the "National Security Strategies Conference" was held at the Intelligence Bureau (IB) headquarters in New Delhi.

"The conference deliberated on various internal security challenges and discussed ways to tackle them firmly," news agency PTI quoted a ministry spokesperson as saying.

So far, 11 people have lost their lives in shootings at civilians in Jammu and Kashmir this month.

On October 17, terrorists had shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir.

Several political, social and religious organisations on October 18 staged anti-Pakistan protests against the violence.

The BJP's youth wing, the Shiv Sena, the Dogra Front, the Jagti Front and the Bajrang Dal were among the organisations that held demonstrations in different parts of Jammu.