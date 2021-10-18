Civilian killings in J&K: BJP's Tarun Chugh slams Farooq Abdullah for calling it planned conspiracy

Farooq Abdullah on October 17 said Kashmiris were not involved in the recent civilian killings in the union territory and that these attacks were carried under a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris. (File image)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary Tarun Chugh slammed National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah on calling civilian killings in the union territory a planned conspiracy to defame Kashmiris. The Central government is making efforts to convert the UT from ‘terror capital to tourism capital’, Chugh told news agency ANI.

"Central government is committed to the safety, security of life and property of the people of Kashmir. We have started a new era of development in Union Territory. We are making efforts to convert the union territory from terrorism capital, in which we all will be successful," he said.

But Farooq Abdullah did not recall his tenure as a Chief Minister. The world knows what Kashmiris go through and the impact of China and Pakistan in the union territory, Chugh said.

Terrorists shot dead two workers from Bihar and injured another after barging into their accommodation in Kulgam in south Kashmir on October 17, the latest in a series of attacks on non-locals, officials said.

Not a single killer will be spared of the civilian killings that have taken place, Chugh said, adding that the Centre will not allow these terrorists to succeed.

Also read | Problem in J&K not over with scrapping of Article 370, those seeking 'Azadi' must be integrated with 'Bharat': Mohan Bhagwat

Farooq Abdullah, on October 17, said Kashmiris were not involved in the recent civilian killings in the union territory and that these attacks were carried out under a conspiracy to defame Kashmiris. He also termed these incidents an attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere in the union territory.

"These killings are unfortunate and done under a conspiracy. Kashmiris are not involved in these killings. It is an attempt to defame Kashmiris," Abdullah told reporters in Srinagar.

The Lok Sabha member from Srinagar said these killings were an attempt to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the valley.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has asked all its district chiefs in the valley to gather non-resident labourers and bring them to the nearest security camps "immediately".